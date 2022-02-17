February 2022's Best New Beauty Products: Kosas, Patrick Ta, Milk Makeup & More

Why not add some newness to your makeup, hair and skincare routines!

By Emily Spain Feb 17, 2022 12:44 AMTags
BeautyLife/StyleShoppingShop BeautyShop With E!
E-Comm: February Beauty Launches

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!

It's that time of the month where we round up the latest and greatest in the beauty world, and all we can say is that our savings account will be non-existent by March!

So far we've been blessed with newness from brands like Patrick Ta, Kosas, Algenist, Milk Makeup and ITEM Beauty. And the craziest part is that we're only a little over halfway through the month. Whether you're looking for a new lip gloss, moisturizer, foundation or cleanser, we rounded up all of those things and more. 

Without further ado, scroll below to treat yourself!

read
January 2022's Best New Beauty Products: OUAI, Kosas, Charlotte Tilbury & More

Kosas Revealer Skin-Improving Foundation SPF25 with Hyaluronic Acid and Niacinamide

If you love Kosas' Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer, you'll love their new foundation! In addition to providing medium, natural-looking coverage, it works to hydrate, plump and smooth skin thanks to ingredients like hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, peptides, squalane, vitamin B5, arnica and caffeine.

$42
Sephora

Algenist Genius Liquid Skin Resurfacing 2% BHA Toner

Packed with 2% BHA, vegan collagen and Patented Alguronic Acid®, this toner exfoliates, decongests pores and gets rid of excess oil while plumping skin at the same time. A must for dry winter skin!

$40
Sephora

Trending Stories

1

Mariah Carey Shares Selfie With Bryan Tanaka After Nick Cannon's Plea

2

Sharna Burgess Reveals Sex of Baby With Brian Austin Green

3
Breaking

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Break Up One Year After Engagement

Freck Beauty LashRocket Liner with Lash Enhancing Peptides

You won't have to worry about smudging, flaking or fading with Freck's new eyeliner! Not only will it help you achieve the perfect cat eye, but it's also a nourishing lash-conditioning serum

$24
Sephora

Sheer Silk Moisturizing Cleanser

Featuring a blend of three ceramides and cholesterol, glycerin, hyaluronic acid and a botanical complex, this cleanser works to remove impurities and condition without stripping your skin of the good stuff!

$20
Maelove

ITEM Beauty By Addison Rae Blushin' Like Cream Blush

Get the perfect flush with this cloud-like blush! It's available in five spring-ready hues, and it's infused with squalane, cellulose and kiwi seed oil to give skin a dewy, hydrated glow.

$16
Sephora

EADEM Cloud Cushion Plush Moisturizer with Ceramides + Peptides

If you love Eadem's bestselling Dark Spot Serum, you need to try out their new moisturizer. It works to reduce the appearance of dark spots, repair the skin's protective barrier while hydrating and soothing your face with the help of ingredients like niacinamide, peptides, ceramides and snow mushroom.

$58
Sephora

Róglow Skin Stick

Introducing our new favorite highlighter! Róen's latest innovation is an easy-to-use stick infused with skin-loving ingredients that you can use on your cheeks, brow, lips, dècolletè or any place that you want to glow. It seriously makes our skin look like we are wearing an Instagram filter!

$39
Róen

Lottie London x Gossip Girl Eyeshadow Palette

Gossip Girl here! Word is that you need a new eyeshadow palette. This one from Lottie London's Gossip Girl collection and it has 12 buttery matte and shimmery shadows that are definitely Blair Waldorf-approved.

$10
Walmart

Hyper Even Fade and Glow AHA Mask

If the cold weather has dimmed your skin's natural glow, we suggest Hyper's Even Fade and Glow AHA Mask! It has a transformative blend of skin-loving ingredients like mandelic acid, glycolic acid, salicylic acid, turmeric, niacinamide and sea buckthorn to address a variety of skin concerns like dark spots, congested pores, inflammation and texture.

$48
Hyper

Odele Moisture Hair Treatment Mask

Cold weather can wreak havoc on your mane, too! Give your locks some added moisture and TLC with this treatment mask powered by argan, jojoba, plant proteins and amino acids.

$13
Target

DAMDAM Discovery Bento Box Set

Launching on 2/22, DAMDAM's Bento Box Set is a must for anyone looking to change up their skincare routines. It includes smaller versions of the Paradisi Hydrating Mist (a personal fave of ours), Nomad's Cream Purifying Exfoliating Cleanser, Silk Rice Cleansing Oil and the Mochi Mochi Luminous Cream.

Shop @
Sephora

Fluffy G

Give your hair a second life with Hally's new shine-inducing in-shower hair treatment! In just ten minutes, it hydrates, reduces frizz, promotes shine and restores dull color while nourishing hair with ingredients like lavender, ginseng, aloe and chamomile. Plus, you can get the ammonia-free formula in three shades.

$15
Hally

Kosterina Extra Virgin Deodorant

Say goodbye to smelly underarms with Kosterina's new deodorant! It's infused with 100% early-harvested extra virgin olive oil imported from Greece, arrowroot powder and coconut oil to help absorb sweat, reduce bacteria and hydrate skin.

$20
Kosterina

Milk Makeup RISE Lifting + Lengthening Mascara

Bring the drama with Milk's new lifting and lengthening mascara! Thanks to vegan lash-wrap technology, monoi oil and marigold extracts, this makeup must-have will help strengthen and condition lashes while boosting volume.

$28
Sephora

Patrick Ta Major Volume Plumping Lip Gloss

We've never met a Patrick Ta product we didn't like, and this plumping lip gloss is no exception. In addition to hydrating your lips, it promotes a fuller, firmer-looking pout. The best part? You can get it in five hues that are perfect for everyday wear.

$24
Sephora

Still in the mood to shop? Check out these humidifiers that will help elevate your skincare routine!

Want the latest and greatest deals and celebrity must-haves delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up for the Shop With E! newsletter!

Trending Stories

1

Mariah Carey Shares Selfie With Bryan Tanaka After Nick Cannon's Plea

2

Sharna Burgess Reveals Sex of Baby With Brian Austin Green

3
Breaking

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Break Up One Year After Engagement

4

Why Morgan Willett Suspected Ex Johnny Bananas Was Being Unfaithful

5

Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Claps Back at Critics After Super Bowl