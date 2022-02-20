Here's Proof Nascar Driver Kyle Busch's Romance With Wife Samantha Is Full Speed Ahead

On this race day, Kyle Busch's love tank is full.
With many eyes on the Nascar driver this weekend at the Daytona 500, it's understandable why the 36-year-old racer may be feeling the pressure to speed through the competition. But no matter what happens on the race track, Kyle has the support of his wife Samantha Busch.
Together since 2008 and married for 11 years, the couple has become one of Nascar's most recognizable duos in the sport. And while Samantha can often be found on victory lane cheering on her husband, it's their partnership through the highs and lows off the track that is most impressive.
The former Racing Wives star has been open about her struggles with infertility. After welcoming their son Brexton through IVF in 2015, the pair started the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund to help couples with fertility treatments. And although she suffered a miscarriage in 2018, the lifestyle blogger announced in November that her family is expecting a baby girl via a gestational carrier in May.
"Kyle has always been my rock," she previously told People. "So many people only know the aggressive and strong-willed side of him that he shows when he is on the track. But the Kyle that I know is so different from that. Every time I feel like I'm falling apart, he picks me back up again."
After 16 winless Daytona 500 performances and a fiery crash last year, Kyle is more determined than ever before to win big for his family. And after his 6-year-old son won a dirt-track race, Kyle knows that the competition is fierce within his own crew.
"Congratulations to my son. He won yesterday. So that's cool," he teased on Feb. 6 following Nascar's Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. "I was trying to match him. He's winning more than me these days. Somebody better send him a contract."
Before the race begins, buckle up and soak in Kyle and Samantha's sweetest family moments below.
Coverage of the Daytona 500 kicks off Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. PST on Fox.