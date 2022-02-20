Here's Proof Nascar Driver Kyle Busch's Romance With Wife Samantha Is Full Speed Ahead

After 16 winless Daytona 500 performances, Nascar driver Kyle Busch is determined to win big for his wife Samantha Busch and their growing family.

Watch: Did Dale Earnhardt Jr. Turn Jay Z Into a NASCAR Fan?

On this race day, Kyle Busch's love tank is full.

With many eyes on the Nascar driver this weekend at the Daytona 500, it's understandable why the 36-year-old racer may be feeling the pressure to speed through the competition. But no matter what happens on the race track, Kyle has the support of his wife Samantha Busch

Together since 2008 and married for 11 years, the couple has become one of Nascar's most recognizable duos in the sport. And while Samantha can often be found on victory lane cheering on her husband, it's their partnership through the highs and lows off the track that is most impressive.

The former Racing Wives star has been open about her struggles with infertility. After welcoming their son Brexton through IVF in 2015, the pair started the Samantha and Kyle Busch Bundle of Joy Fund to help couples with fertility treatments. And although she suffered a miscarriage in 2018, the lifestyle blogger announced in November that her family is expecting a baby girl via a gestational carrier in May.

"Kyle has always been my rock," she previously told People. "So many people only know the aggressive and strong-willed side of him that he shows when he is on the track. But the Kyle that I know is so different from that. Every time I feel like I'm falling apart, he picks me back up again."

Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

After 16 winless Daytona 500 performances and a fiery crash last year, Kyle is more determined than ever before to win big for his family. And after his 6-year-old son won a dirt-track race, Kyle knows that the competition is fierce within his own crew.

"Congratulations to my son. He won yesterday. So that's cool," he teased on Feb. 6 following Nascar's Clash at the Coliseum in Los Angeles. "I was trying to match him. He's winning more than me these days. Somebody better send him a contract."

Before the race begins, buckle up and soak in Kyle and Samantha's sweetest family moments below.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Team Effort

From the race track in Texas to his home in Las Vegas, Kyle Busch loves making memories with his wife Samantha and their son Brexton

Instagram
Look of Love

"My forever valentine," Samantha wrote on Instagram when celebrating the romantic holiday. "Thank you for always making me laugh and live life to the fullest. I love you!" 

Instagram
Future Racer

"Congrats Brexton on a great season at @millbridgespeedway," Samantha wrote on Instagram when celebrating her son's racing milestone. "We are so proud of you!!! You have grown and improved so much this season to winning your first Saturday Night Series Championship! We can't wait to see what you do this year!"

Instagram
Fierce Fashion

When it's time to go out for date night, Samantha has one request for her husband: "Leather jacket required," she wrote on Instagram

Instagram
Fall Festivities

Racing around a track is cool, but so is finding the perfect pumpkin. "The most perfect pumpkins in the patch @samanthabusch @brextonbusch," Kyle wrote at Instagram. "Fun times at the @bundleofjoyfund play date." 

Instagram
Winner, Winner

Where do Kyle and Samantha go for a date night done right? Vegas, baby! As Kyle wrote on Instagram, "I hit the jackpot w u @samanthabusch." 

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

Life isn't all work and no play for Kyle. In fact, the Nascar driver loves to enjoy vacations with his family. Bonus points if the location is somewhere tropical. 

Instagram
Magical Memories

What's the first thing you do after winning a Nascar race? Go to Disney World, obviously. 

Instagram
Cheers to Love

"Hey pretty baby w the high heels on," Kyle wrote on Instagram when enjoying a romantic evening at La Belle Helene Restaurant in Charlotte, N.C.

Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Famly Affair

When Kyle won the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pit Boss 250 in May 2021, his wife Samantha and son Brexton took a trip down victory lane in Austin, Texas to celebrate the driver. 

Coverage of the Daytona 500 kicks off Feb. 20 at 11:30 a.m. PST on Fox.

Watch the 2022 Beijing Olympics every day on NBC and Peacock and don't miss the Closing Ceremony Sunday, Feb. 20.

