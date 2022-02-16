Sharna Burgess Reveals Sex of Baby With Brian Austin Green

Watch : Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess

From baby bump to baby boy.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green revealed the sex of their first baby in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The sentimental photo shows a black and white image of Sharna's belly with hands placed on it. One of those hands is tagged as new dad-to-be Brian.

In the caption, Sharna wrote that "suddenly" her "world would never be the same," adding the words "Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional," followed by a blue heart.

Sharna then shared the exciting details of the sex and his anticipated due date by writing that her "Baby Boy" would be arriving "July 4th (ish) 2022."

The Australian ballroom dancer got candid about what this next chapter means to her by writing a romantic note to Brian, which read, "I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky."