Sharna Burgess Reveals Sex of Baby With Brian Austin Green

Sharna Burgess shared that she loves that her and Brian Austin Green's family is "growing," as she officially revealed the sex of their first baby due in July.

By Kelly Gilmore Feb 16, 2022 11:06 PMTags
PregnanciesBrian Austin GreenCouplesCelebritiesSharna Burgess
Watch: Brian Austin Green Expecting Baby No. 5 With Sharna Burgess

From baby bump to baby boy.

Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green revealed the sex of their first baby in an Instagram post on Wednesday, Feb. 16. The sentimental photo shows a black and white image of Sharna's belly with hands placed on it. One of those hands is tagged as new dad-to-be Brian.

In the caption, Sharna wrote that "suddenly" her "world would never be the same," adding the words "Forever greater, forever expanded and deeper. Forever abundant and unconditional," followed by a blue heart.

Sharna then shared the exciting details of the sex and his anticipated due date by writing that her "Baby Boy" would be arriving "July 4th (ish) 2022."

The Australian ballroom dancer got candid about what this next chapter means to her by writing a romantic note to Brian, which read, "I love our family, I love that it's growing and I love you. How did we get so lucky."

photos
Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess Expecting First Baby Together

Sharna also tagged Kassius Green, Brian's 19-year-old son with Vanessa Marcil, and said that they were going to be doing the photo again with his hands in it so they could "hang it up at home."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Mariah Carey Shares Selfie With Bryan Tanaka After Nick Cannon's Plea

2

Sharna Burgess Reveals Sex of Baby With Brian Austin Green

3
Breaking

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Break Up One Year After Engagement

Brian also honored the heart-warming moment on Feb. 16. On Instagram, he shared a shot of his hand placed on Sharna's baby bump on the beach. Brian gushed that he "cannot wait" to see Sharna hold their baby.

Brian and Sharna's blended family will soon be a group of five with the arrival of their new bundle of joy. Brian shares sons Journey, 5, Bodhi, 8, and Noah, 9, with ex-wife Megan Fox, who is now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly 

Christopher Willard/ABC via Getty Images

The couple confirmed that they are expecting on Feb. 4, 2022 with a maternity photo shoot in Hawaii. In photos obtained by E! News, Brian is seen with his arms wrapped around Sharna as he cradles her baby bump.

Coming full circle, Sharna and Brian turned heads at the beginning of their relationship when they were photographed sharing a kiss in Hawaii in December 2020.

At the time, a source told E! News the pair had "an incredible time being together in paradise," adding, "Everything between them seemed very natural and peaceful... They had a great stay and look very happy to be together."

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Mariah Carey Shares Selfie With Bryan Tanaka After Nick Cannon's Plea

2

Sharna Burgess Reveals Sex of Baby With Brian Austin Green

3
Breaking

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Break Up One Year After Engagement

4

Why Morgan Willett Suspected Ex Johnny Bananas Was Being Unfaithful

5

Chet Hanks Reveals "The Truth" About Growing Up as Tom Hanks' Son