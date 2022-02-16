The Prince's Reign Has Ended at HBO Max: Plus a Status Update on Your Other Favorite Shows

Prince George isn't going to be too happy about this. On Feb. 16, HBO Max confirmed that it will not be renewing The Prince for a second season. Check out the details here.

We don't mean to royally upset you, but HBO Max's The Prince is stepping down from its throne.

On Feb. 16, the streamer confirmed that the animated series, which follows the British royal family through the eyes of Prince George—voiced by creator Gary Janetti—will not be renewed for a second season, according to Deadline.

The animated series starred Orlando Bloom as the voice of Prince Harry, Dan Stevens as Prince Charles and Prince Philip, Sophie Turner as Princess Charlotte, Lucy Punch as Kate Middleton and Condola Rashad as Meghan Markle.

The series, which HBO Max describes as a "biting, satirical look" at the life of the young royal "as he navigates the trials and tribulations of being a royal child," is based on Janetti's Instagram parody account about the 8-year-old prince. 

Season one, which premiered in July, was originally slated to drop in the late spring but was delayed following Prince Philip's April 9 death at the age of 99. 

photos
2022 TV Premiere Dates

Back in 2020 when the series was first announced, Janetti—who served as a writer on Family Guy and executive producer on Will & Grace—shared in a statement, "I'm thrilled to be working at HBO Max and bringing them yet another series about a family ruthlessly fighting for the throne."

And most importantly, did Prince Harry get to see the show before it was canceled? Janetti would like to think so.

"My understanding is that [Prince Harry] has a sense of humor about it," Janetti revealed in an E! News interview back in August. "I don't know if he's seen it. Still, I would hope he would." 

Courtesy of HBO Max

While we're sad The Prince isn't getting a second season, we'll just be refreshing our Instagram feeds to continue keeping up with George. 

What's the status update on your other favorite shows? Scroll below to find out. 

Christopher Saunders / Prime Video
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime Video) - Feb. 18

Mavel tov, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel is back for season four on Feb. 18! 

Josh Stringer/AMC
The Walking Dead (AMC) - Feb. 20

The Walking Dead resumes season 11 with a part two premiere on Sunday, Feb. 20. 

NBC
American Song Contest (NBC) - Feb. 21

EuroVision lands in the U.S. with NBC's new competition series American Song Contest, premiering Feb. 21. 

The CW
All American (The CW) - Feb. 21

The CW's All American returns on Feb. 21. 

Eric Liebowitz/NBC
The Endgame (NBC) - Feb. 21

The Endgame series premiere is on Feb. 21. 

NBC
Law & Order (NBC) - Feb. 24

The highly-anticipated revival of the original Law & Order series premieres on Thursday, Feb. 24. 

Bernard Walsh/NETFLIX
Vikings: Valhalla (Netflix) - Feb. 25

The History Channel's Vikings lands a Netflix spin-off, Vikings: Valhalla, starring Laura Berlin, Sam Corlett and Bradley Freegard. The series is set to premiere Friday, Feb. 25. 

20th Television
Animation Domination (Fox) – Feb 27

Get ready because Animation Domination returns with all-new episodes on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Paola Kudacki/BBC America
Killing Eve (BBC America) - Feb. 27

Killing Eve's final season will debut on BBC America on Feb. 27.

Beth Dubber/Hulu
The Dropout (Hulu) - March 3

The Amanda Seyfried-led series will premiere on Hulu at the start of March.

STARZ
Shining Vale (Starz) - March 6

Courteney Cox and Greg Kinnear star as a married couple who move to a haunted mansion in Shining Vale, Connecticut. The horror-comedy premieres Sunday, March 6. 

The CW
Riverdale (The CW) - March 6

The craziness continues in Riverdale on March 6 with a new night, on Sunday. 

Darryn Lyons/ANL/Shutterstock
The Courtship (NBC) - March 8

NBC's Regency Era dating show The Courtship, previously named Pride & Prejudice: An Experiment in Romance, will premiere Sunday, March 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images
The Thing About Pam (NBC) - March 8

Renée Zellweger stars in a six-episode limited series about Betsy Faria's 2011 murder

FOX
The Masked Singer (Fox) - March 9

The Masked Singer returns to Fox on March 9 with some more celebrities, more songs, and more amazing costumes. 

The CW
Kung Fu (The CW) - March 9

Kung Fu returns to The CW on March 9. 

Freeform
Good Trouble (Freeform) - March 9

Freeform is up to some good trouble!

On Feb. 7, Freeform announced that Good Trouble will return for season four on March 9.

The CW
The Flash (The CW) - March 9

Speeding back to TV is The Flash on March 9. 

Fox
The Orville: New Horizons (Hulu) - March 10

Seth MacFarlane's Orville is back for season three on March 10, with a twist: The Orville: New Horizons is set 400 years in the future as the crew of U.S.S. Orville continues their space exploratory mission. 

 

Amazon
Upload (Prime Video) - March 11

The comedy starring Robbie Amell will return for a second season in March.

CW
Charmed (The CW) - March 11

Charmed casts its spell again on March 11. 

Apple TV+
Ptolemy Grey (Apple TV+) - March 11

Samuel L. Jackson stars in this TV adaptation of the novel The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Sarah Enticknap/NBC
Young Rock (NBC) - March 15

Young Rock starts its second season on March 15. 

NBC
Mr. Mayor (NBC) - March 15

Ted Danson continues as the mayor of Los Angeles in comedy Mr. Mayor, returning for a second season on March 15. 

FOX
Masterchef Junior (Fox) - March 17

The kids are heading back to the kitchen! 

A new season of Masterchef Junior premieres Thursday, March 17 on Fox.

Michael Lavine/FOX
Welcome to Flatch (Fox) - March 17

The all-new single-cam docu-com (say that three times fast!) premieres March 17. 

Jeong Park/Hulu
Life & Beth (Hulu) - March 18

The Amy Schumer–led series premieres March 18 on Hulu.

Netflix
Human Resources (Netflix) - March 18

The Big Mouth spin-off, which takes a closer look at the creatures of the show, will arrive on Netflix in March.

Simon Ridgway/Red Planet Pictures
Sanditon (PBS) - March 20

Fans will find out what happens with the dueling love triangles on PBS' Sanditon, returning for season two on Sunday, March 20 at 9 p.m. on PBS. 

Fox
9-1-1 (Fox) – March 21

It's a big night for the 9–1–1 franchise! 

9–1–1 premieres on March 21, followed by all new episodes of  9–1–1 Lone Star.

photos
View More Photos From 2022 TV Premiere Dates
