Did Aaron Rodgers Hint at Shailene Woodley Breakup? See the Post That's Raising Eyebrows

Just days before news broke that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley had called off their engagement, the NFL player posted about “growth opportunities on and off the field."

By Mike Vulpo Feb 16, 2022 9:42 PMTags
BreakupsCouplesShailene WoodleyCelebritiesAaron Rodgers
Watch: Shailene Woodley & Aaron Rodgers BREAK UP!

Perhaps the breakup play was right in front of our eyes all along.

On Feb. 16, a source confirmed to E! News that Aaron Rodgers and Shailene Woodley had split one year after announcing their engagement. And while the notoriously private couple hasn't directly addressed their relationship status, one social media post is garnering a lot of color commentary.

"Extremely grateful for my life. 17 years worth of incredible memories and lifelong friendships forged because of this game," Aaron wrote in a Feb. 11 Instagram post reflecting on his past year. "I'm thankful for all the highs and lows this year and the growth opportunities on and off the field. Thank you for all the love and support."

On and off the field? Highs and lows? Not exactly the stuff of a winning strategy.

The post came after Aaron was awarded his fourth Associated Press MVP at the NFL Honors ceremony days before Super Bowl 2022.

photos
NFL Studs On and Off the Football Field

And though Shailene didn't attend the ceremony, it wasn't exactly odd for Aaron to be without his teammate.

Aaron Rodgers/Instagram

Back in July, the actress told The Hollywood Reporter that they both wanted to get to know each other before going public with their relationship, saying that they wanted to "live in our little bubble."

At the time, she also said they hadn't even started planning their nuptials. "Honestly, that's not even a conversation we've had with the world today," Shailene explained. "We haven't even talked about it."

Ultimately, fans speculated that there was trouble in paradise beginning in October when the Divergent star was spotted without her engagement ring.

Trending Stories

1

Mariah Carey Shares Selfie With Bryan Tanaka After Nick Cannon's Plea

2

Sharna Burgess Reveals Sex of Baby With Brian Austin Green

3
Breaking

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Break Up One Year After Engagement

As for where the two really stand today, social media may hold the clues once again. As of press time, the pair was still following each other proving they are each good sports when it comes to the game of love.

Watch a brand new episode of Nightly Pop Monday through Thursday at 11:30 p.m., only on E!

Trending Stories

1

Mariah Carey Shares Selfie With Bryan Tanaka After Nick Cannon's Plea

2

Sharna Burgess Reveals Sex of Baby With Brian Austin Green

3
Breaking

Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers Break Up One Year After Engagement

4

Why Morgan Willett Suspected Ex Johnny Bananas Was Being Unfaithful

5

Chet Hanks Reveals "The Truth" About Growing Up as Tom Hanks' Son