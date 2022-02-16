Angus Cloud Denies Having a Twitter Account Despite Live-Tweeting Euphoria Episodes

Watch : Angus Cloud, Noah Beck & More Celebs at Coach Runway

Angus Cloud wants the world to know that he doesn't have a Twitter account…or does he?

In an interview with Complex on Tuesday, Feb. 15, the Euphoria star, 23, denied having a Twitter account…even though fans have seen his verified account live-tweet reactions to the latest episode of the popular HBO show every Sunday.

"Sure, I mean, what? I don't use Twitter," he coyly told the outlet. "It's probably a fan page or something."

When the reporter told him that the account was verified and appeared to be used by him, the 23-year-old star continued to act aloof. "I don't know what to tell you," he explained. "I don't know how to use Tweeter [sic]."

While the Oakland, Calif., native said he doesn't use Twitter, his account is very much still active on the social media platform. The actor's account recently shared a video clip of himself eating Flamin' Hot Cheetos next to Megan Thee Stallion at New York Fashion Week and also posted snapshots from his latest Thom Browne campaign.