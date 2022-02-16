Zendaya and Tom Holland's Fashionable NYC Outing Will Get Your Spidey Senses Tingling

Watch : Tom Holland & Zendaya WARNED Against Dating

Zendaya and Tom Holland continues to spin web of adorableness.

The Spider-man co-stars—and fan-favorite couple—were spotted out shopping at NYC's Prada boutique in the SoHo neighborhood on Wednesday, Feb. 16. Bundling up for the cold temps, Zendaya sported an oversized brown leather shearling coat and black bucket hat while Tom wore a red plaid jacket by Stussy and black beanie from Celine.

"They kept close in the store," an eyewitness told E! News. "Both were covered up pretty good with hat and masks period but Tom appeared to be in good spirits joking around in the store period."

After leaving fans wondering for years about their relationship romance, the actors, both 25, finally confirmed their relationship their relationship was confirmed back in July when they were spotted having a steamy make-out session in Los Angeles.

Now, their latest outing comes hot on the heels of their trip to London last month when the Euphoria actress flew across the pond to spend time with the Brit's family. During their time there, Zendaya and Tom gifted fans with a spellbinding appearance at Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.