Kylie Jenner Shares First Full Photo of Her and Travis Scott's Baby Boy

Watch : Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott's New Baby Name REVEALED

World, meet Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's son Aire.

The Kardashians star introduced fans to her and the rapper's baby boy by posting the first photo of his face to Instagram on Jan. 21.

The post, which also served as the reveal of Aire's new name, featured photos of the little one in a high chair and on his mom's hip.

Kylie and Travis welcomed their son on Feb. 2 but waited until Feb. 6 to share news of his arrival with their followers. At the time, the duo, who are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster, posted a picture of the newborn's hand to Instagram along with a blue heart emoji and the birthdate.

Just a few days later, Kylie and Travis revealed they'd named their baby boy Wolf. However, that moniker wouldn't last long. In a March 21 post to her Instagram Stories, Kylie shared, "FYI our sons name isn't Wolf anymore."