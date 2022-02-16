Nick Cannon Reveals the Real Message Behind His New Song for Mariah Carey

Watch : Is Nick Cannon Trying to Win Back Ex Mariah Carey?

Nick Cannon knows getting back with Mariah Carey would only be a sweet, sweet fantasy.



On his eponymous talk show, the Wild N' Out host cleared up the speculation about his new single "Alone," which many believed to be a tribute to his ex-wife.

"I dropped a song on Valentine's Day for all of the people out there who are alone on Valentine's Day," he said on Feb. 16. "I did a song called ‘Alone' and it sampled one of my favorite Mariah Carey songs, ‘Love Takes Time.' So, I think people put the two and two together. They tried to say—everybody saying that this was my song to try to get Mariah back."



Though Nick said winning back the "We Belong Together" singer, who is also the mother to his 10-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe, was "impossible," he disclosed that the music was a therapeutic way for him to acknowledge his wrongs in their relationship.