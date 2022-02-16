Why And Just Like That... Hasn't Been Renewed Yet

Watch : "Sex and the City" Cast 21 Years Ago: Live From E! Rewind

All we want is a season two and Manolo Blahnik Hangisi pumps—is that too much to ask for?

Apparently, yes. When asked why the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That..., hasn't been renewed yet, HBO's Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys explained that he's waiting on showrunner Michael Patrick King and Sarah Jessica Parker to make the call.

"It's honestly Michael and Sarah Jessica[‘s] decision," Bloys told TVLine in an interview. "They need to make sure they want to keep going. I believe they will. They came to us with this idea of Big dying as a way to get into a story about women in their 50s."

For those who couldn't help but wonder what the delay might be, he explained that "I think they want to make sure they have something they're equally excited by." And he has every reason to think that they will, considering that the show did well. But for now, he's "just letting them have their process," he added. "They're talking about story. I believe they're going to come to us with something they're excited about."