You Must See Morgan Stewart's Heart-Melting Tribute on Daughter Row's First Birthday

They grow up so fast.
Morgan Stewart is celebrating a momentous family milestone: Her daughter Row's first birthday! The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host shared a heart-melting tribute to her and husband Jordan's McGraw's firstborn child on Wednesday, Feb. 16 with a must-see photo collage and caption.
"Row Mcgraw, becoming your mama this past year has managed to conjoin all the disconnected parts of me," the E! News personality shared today. "Watching you grow into an EXTREMELY observant, smart, and Feisty tiny human has been so fulfilling I don't even care that you look NOTHING like me. Today is yours for the taking and so is the rest of your life!! HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY sweet girl, We love you so much!!"
Morgan, who is set to give birth to her second child any day now, has shared multiple sweet snapshots of Row over the last 12 months. And as with all of those pics, this post's comment section was quickly flooded with heart emojis from Khloe Kardashian, Kyle Richards and Dorothy Wang.
"HAPPPPPY BIRTHDAY ROOOOOOWWWW," Morgan's E! co-host Justin Sylvester added.
Jordan shared an equally swoon-worthy tribute on his IG page.
"One year ago today this smart, funny, beautiful, fun, adventurous little best friend of mine changed our lives forever," Jordan shared. "After the most perfect year of firsts, we are so excited to give your first HAPPY BIRTHDAY! The world is yours, ROW MCGRAW and I can't wait to watch you take it. I love you so much. I can't believe I get to be your dad."
