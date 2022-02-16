You Must See Morgan Stewart's Heart-Melting Tribute on Daughter Row's First Birthday

They grow up so fast.

Morgan Stewart is celebrating a momentous family milestone: Her daughter Row's first birthday! The Daily Pop and Nightly Pop co-host shared a heart-melting tribute to her and husband Jordan's McGraw's firstborn child on Wednesday, Feb. 16 with a must-see photo collage and caption.

"Row Mcgraw, becoming your mama this past year has managed to conjoin all the disconnected parts of me," the E! News personality shared today. "Watching you grow into an EXTREMELY observant, smart, and Feisty tiny human has been so fulfilling I don't even care that you look NOTHING like me. Today is yours for the taking and so is the rest of your life!! HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY sweet girl, We love you so much!!"

Morgan, who is set to give birth to her second child any day now, has shared multiple sweet snapshots of Row over the last 12 months. And as with all of those pics, this post's comment section was quickly flooded with heart emojis from Khloe Kardashian, Kyle Richards and Dorothy Wang.

Morgan Stewart & Jordan McGraw's Shower for Baby No. 2

"HAPPPPPY BIRTHDAY ROOOOOOWWWW," Morgan's E! co-host Justin Sylvester added.

Jordan shared an equally swoon-worthy tribute on his IG page.

"One year ago today this smart, funny, beautiful, fun, adventurous little best friend of mine changed our lives forever," Jordan shared. "After the most perfect year of firsts, we are so excited to give your first HAPPY BIRTHDAY! The world is yours, ROW MCGRAW and I can't wait to watch you take it. I love you so much. I can't believe I get to be your dad."

Celebrate Row's birthday by looking through her cutest pics in the photo gallery below.

Instagram
Hello, 2022

Morgan and Row are laughing their way into the New Year.

Instagram
Nature Adventures

Morgan shared this scenic shot as part of a "film dump" at the beginning of Jan. 2022.

Instagram
Baby's Best Friend

Dinger and Row: BFFs.

Instagram
The Merriest of Christmases

Mom and daughter's first Christmas together!

Instagram
All Dressed Up

Look at that resemblance! Morgan shared the adorable photo along with a few other holiday snapshots on Dec. 25.

Instagram
No Ugly Christmas Sweaters Here

Dad made sure to join in on the holiday photo fun, too. 

Instagram
Adventures in New York

Morgan and Row paid a visit to the big apple in September, writing on Instagram, "Gonna go be New York girls for a little bit."

Instagram
Working Women

As Morgan put it, "Row McGraw got down to business today." 

Instagram
Big Sister Status

After Morgan announced she's expecting baby No. 2 in September 2021, the E! host shared that baby Row is "excited to be a big sister."

Instagram
Mellow Yellow

"She's mellow today," Morgan captioned an adorable Instagram Story video as Row plays with a ball and gazes into the camera in Aug. 2021. 

Instagram
"Angel" Play Time

Morgan shared an adorable pic of daughter Row on July 25. "Baby angel," the E! News personality captioned as Row looked straight into the camera while balancing on dad Jordan's chest.

Instagram
Picture Perfect

It really is Instagram vs. reality when it comes to baby Row! After sharing this sweet pic, Morgan wrote, "She threw up allll over her dress two seconds later…."

Instagram
Friends Forever

Even little Row loves Friends! Morgan shared a sweet pic of husband Jordan holding up their daughter Row to watch the classic sitcom in June 2021. "Huge Friends fan," Morgan added. 

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

It's clear Row is already a daddy's girl! "The two best friends anybody could have!!" Morgan wrote on Father's Day 2021. "Row adores you and I have fully accepted I'm not apart of your special club. It's fine. Watching the two of you is plenty good enough for me. We love you, daddy!!!!" 

Instagram
Mini Me

"Just me and my mini Jordan McGraw," Morgan captioned an adorable pic in June 2021.

Instagram
Homeward Bound

Dad Jordan holds daughter Row on a private jet. "Home time," Morgan captioned in June 2021.

Instagram
Proud Parents

Morgan and Jordan gaze at their "favorite girl" Row in June 2021.

Instagram
First Mother's Day

"Happy mamas day!!!!!!" Morgan wrote on May 9, 2021.

Instagram
DILF Alert

New dad Jordan McGraw cradles daughter Row, and let's just say Morgan finds her man even hotter as a father. "Like forget ittt," she jokingly captioned.

Instagram
Heaven is A Place On Earth

"Just literal heaven," Morgan captioned a pic of her holding newborn Row. Seems like this mama is head over heels for her little girl!

Instagram
Too Cute

Morgan gazed up in wonder at newborn daughter Row in a touching Instagram post. 

Instagram
Baby On the Go

"Row is getting acquainted with her city," Morgan captioned a family outing with dad Jordan McGraw.

Instagram
Mother-Daughter Bond

"Morgan Renggli X Row Renggli."

Instagram
Family Getaway

"2 months with my babe and 11 months without Botox," Morgan shared during a desert vacation.

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

Mama Morgan took a cute selfie with daughter Row who was wearing a striped onesie. "My little pink lady," Morgan captioned.

Instagram
Father-Daughter Time

Proud dad Jordan McGraw cradles baby Row on his stomach in an adorable moment captioned by Morgan. "Dada," she wrote on the Instagram Story.

Instagram
Cozied Up

Morgan enjoys a candid, cozy moment with her little one.

Instagram
Influencer Status

Morgan marked a big moment in baby Row's life: her first mirror selfie! 

Instagram
Baby Bliss

New father Jordan McGraw holds his daughter Row in the hospital room. 

Instagram
Holding Hands Forever

Morgan and newborn Row hold hands for the first time together in a touching moment.

View More Photos From Morgan Stewart's Daughter Row's Cutest Pics
Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

