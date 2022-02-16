Channing Tatum Just Revealed a Very Specific Magic Mike 3 Spoiler

Watch : Channing Tatum Talks "Dog" Directorial Debut & "Magic Mike 3"

Alexa, play "Pony" by Ginuwine.

Because Channing Tatum is currently working hard to bring audiences another Magic Mike installment—Magic Mike 3: Magic Mike's Last Dance—even if it means his body has to suffer for a bit.

"I am very sore," the 41-year-old actor admitted during E! News' Daily Pop on Feb. 16. "There's a lot of lifting happening, I can say that."

More specifically, there's "a lot of people lifting," Tatum said, going on to detail the rehearsal process. "I've been friends with our choreographer Alison Faulk for something like almost 15 years. Making these dances up, like trying to figure them out with a best friend, you're just like, 'No, no, you've got to just put your leg here...' It's just hilarious."

Then again, Tatum's used to working with his friends in a professional capacity. He was joined by Magic Mike writer Reid Carolin on Daily Pop, during which the pair teased their latest collaboration, Dog: A buddy comedy that follows the misadventures of two former Army Rangers on a wild road trip.