Euphoria Romance Report: Where Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and More Stars Stand

9 Things to Know About "Euphoria" Star Dominic Fike

While cheating and deceit abounds on Euphoria, the stars' personal love lives are a far cry from the relationships they portray.

As fans well know, Zendaya is happily dating Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, who is poised for an appearance on the HBO series. When Zendaya spoke to E! News in January, she said that she'll leverage her position as executive producer to nab him a role. "I mean, listen, we've talked about it all the time," she joked. "We're like, 'Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!'"

And though season two is drawing to a close, the series has been renewed, so there's plenty of time for Tom to get his wish.

Meanwhile, there's no need for Hunter Schafer to advocate for her boyfriend because he's already on the show. She and co-star Dominic Fike recently made their romance Instagram official, proving that the onscreen chemistry isn't just because they're amazing actors—they just really do like each other.