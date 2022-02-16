Euphoria Romance Report: Where Zendaya, Hunter Schafer and More Stars Stand

While Zendaya is off the market thanks to Tom Holland, not all the stars of Euphoria are in relationships. Learn who is single here!

While cheating and deceit abounds on Euphoria, the stars' personal love lives are a far cry from the relationships they portray.

As fans well know, Zendaya is happily dating Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland, who is poised for an appearance on the HBO series. When Zendaya spoke to E! News in January, she said that she'll leverage her position as executive producer to nab him a role. "I mean, listen, we've talked about it all the time," she joked. "We're like, 'Let's just sneak him in the back of a shot or something!'"

And though season two is drawing to a close, the series has been renewed, so there's plenty of time for Tom to get his wish.

Meanwhile, there's no need for Hunter Schafer to advocate for her boyfriend because he's already on the show. She and co-star Dominic Fike recently made their romance Instagram official, proving that the onscreen chemistry isn't just because they're amazing actors—they just really do like each other. 

Euphoria's Most Talked About Moments

But what about the other actors? To find out if you have a shot with Angus Cloud, keep scrolling!

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
Zendaya

You'd have to be living under a rock to not know that Zendaya and Spider-Man co-star Tom Holland are dating. In July 2020, the actors were photographed kissing as they drove through Los Angeles, with a source telling E! News, "They became friends and started getting romantic a few months ago. They both are such great people."

And while Tom is busy breaking box office records, he's more than willing to make a cameo on Euphoria. In December, he told fans, "I want to be in Euphoria!" So keep your eyes peeled for Peter Parker in season four of the HBO series!

Dominic Fike & Hunter Schafer

It seems love is in the air on the set of Euphoria. After weeks of speculation, Dominic and Hunter confirmed they're dating in February 2022, with the musician sharing a photo of him kissing the model on a night out. 

Dominic was previously linked to Booksmart actress Diana Silvers.

Alessandra G / BACKGRID
Angus Cloud

Thanks to his onscreen romance with Lexi (Maude Apatow), Angus has become the internet's newest crush—but is he single? Honestly, we have no clue. All he'd say to Glamour is that he isn't looking to find love in his DMs, though he admitted, "It's a lot of messages coming through. I know that much."

BACKGRID
Jacob Elordi

Though he's previously dated Kissing Booth co-star Joey King and model Kaia Gerber, this star is riding solo—pun fully intended. In December 2020, he was photographed with Olivia Jade but it seems that romance fizzled out before it could even start.

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for InStyle
Sydney Sweeney

She may be in a love triangle in Euphoria, but Sydney's actual dating life is much simpler. The actress has reportedly been dating restaurateur Jonathan Davino since 2018. She recently told Cosmopolitan that she prefers to date non-famous people, explaining, "I don't date actors or musicians or anyone in entertainment because I can just be normal Syd that way and it's easiest. I have a great support system."

Instagram
Barbie Ferreira

While Kat questioned her love for Ethan in season two of Euphoria, there's no doubt that Barbie loves partner Elle Puckett, a musician who also goes by the pseudonym Rosie Ugly. The pair started dating in 2019 and even quarantined together during the pandemic, but Barbie keeps their love live private.

VAEM / BACKGRID
Alexa Demie

Like the rest of her co-stars, Alexa keeps her personal life off the 'gram. But she's reportedly in a long term relationship with musician Christian Berishaj, better known as JMSN. Clearly, she's his muse, as she starred in his "Act Like I'm Not Here" music video in September 2020. Plus, she's one of only two people he follows on Instagram. 

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for HBO
Maude Apatow

The daughter of Leslie Mann and Judd Apatow is apparently single, though she's been connected to a number of celebrities, including season one Euphoria star Lukas Gage. Meanwhile, her little sister, Iris Apatow, went Instagram official with Kate Hudson's son, Ryder Robinson, on Valentine's Day 2022.

Euphoria airs on HBO Sundays at 9 p.m.

