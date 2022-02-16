Bob Saget Death Lawsuit: Judge Temporarily Blocks Release of Records Related to Star's Passing

Just hours after Bob Saget's family filed a lawsuit to protect the release of the late actor's medical records, a judge has granted their motion.
In documents obtained by E! News on Feb. 16, a Circuit Court judge in Orange County, Fla., signed off on the decision to keep the actor's medical records, which pertain to the investigation of his death, confidential temporarily.
On Feb. 15, Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget, filed a suit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office in Florida. According to their complaint, "certain news and media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests" and the family requested an injunction to keep those materials classified.
Following their request, the judge presiding over the matter agreed with their sentiment. "Specifically, the Court finds that Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress," the court documents filed on Feb. 16 read, "if the requested temporary injunction is not granted."
After the initial filing, the family's attorney Brian Bieber told E! News in a statement, "In order to protect the Saget family's privacy, today on their behalf, I filed for an injunction to prevent the disclosure of any photographs or videos of Mr. Saget made by the authorities during their investigation."
"The facts of the investigation should be made public," Bieber continued. "But these materials should remain private out of respect for the dignity of Mr. Saget and his family. It's very simple—from a human and legal standpoint—the Saget's family privacy rights outweigh any public interest in disclosure of this sensitive information."
In response to the lawsuit, the Orange County Sheriff's Office told E! News, "While we are sensitive to the family's concerns about the right to privacy, that must be balanced with our commitment to transparency, compliance with the law, and the public's right to know."
The District Nine Medical Examiner's office also released a statement on Feb. 16, stating they "continue to offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of Robert Saget," adding that "at this time, we have no comment on current or pending litigation involving the office."
The Full House star, 65, was found dead inside a Ritz-Carlton Hotel room in Orlando, Fla., on Jan. 9. In a statement issued the following month, Saget's family confirmed his cause of death was head trauma.
"In the weeks since Bob's passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob's fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful," the Feb. 9 statement read, adding that the authorities concluded that Saget "accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep."