Bob Saget Death Lawsuit: Judge Temporarily Blocks Release of Records Related to Star's Passing

Watch : Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed

Just hours after Bob Saget's family filed a lawsuit to protect the release of the late actor's medical records, a judge has granted their motion.

In documents obtained by E! News on Feb. 16, a Circuit Court judge in Orange County, Fla., signed off on the decision to keep the actor's medical records, which pertain to the investigation of his death, confidential temporarily.

On Feb. 15, Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo, and his three daughters, Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget, filed a suit against Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office in Florida. According to their complaint, "certain news and media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests" and the family requested an injunction to keep those materials classified.

Following their request, the judge presiding over the matter agreed with their sentiment. "Specifically, the Court finds that Plaintiffs will suffer irreparable harm in the form of severe mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress," the court documents filed on Feb. 16 read, "if the requested temporary injunction is not granted."