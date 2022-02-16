Teen Mom 2's Chelsea and Cole DeBoer Are Returning to TV

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

You could say this show is Chelsea and Cole DeBoer's new baby.

That's right, Teen Mom 2's Chelsea and Cole are heading back to our small screens. On Feb. 16, HGTV announced the couples' new series Farmhouse Fabulous (working title)—which will give us an inside look as they launch their full-time renovation and design business.

The six-episode series, which is set to premiere in spring 2023, "will follow the South Dakota business owners as they help families renovate their homes," according to the series description.

"With Cole's construction experience and Chelsea's bold instincts for design," the description continues, "as well as the unwavering support of their families, including Chelsea's father, Randy, the couple are prepared to juggle their busy family life and start their own business."

And the couple seems to be just as excited as us. "We can't wait to take our fans along this next crazy journey," the mom to Aubree, Watson, Lane and Walker, shared in a statement, "of building our business from the ground up—with four kids in tow—showing all of the highs and lows on the renovation site and at home."

"After building our dream farmhouse in Sioux Falls a few years ago," Cole added, "we realized we have a real knack for design and home reno and it's evolved into our passion."