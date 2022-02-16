A Humidifier Is What Your Winter Skincare Routine Is Missing

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If your skin is suffering and equally confused about the ever-changing weather, you're not alone.

Winter weather can wreak havoc on your skin by depleting moisture levels, making it harder to keep skin hydrated and glowing. While serums, moisturizers and oils should be the first line of defense, sometimes they're just not enough. If you're currently feeling like your skincare routine isn't cutting it, try adding in a humidifier to your daily routine!

We started using Canopy's humidifier last winter and it has become our most prized possession, so much so, that we are considering adding one to every room. Among the many benefits of humidifiers, they aide in boosting hydration levels and increasing the effectiveness of topical products. They can also help relieve symptoms of cold and flu.

If you wake up congested and with dry skin, you will be amazed at the difference a humidifier can make. Below, we rounded up 10 models that have rave reviews and cater to all different price points.