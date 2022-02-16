RHOC's Noella Bergener Reveals She Has a New Boyfriend Amid Divorce From Ex James

A budding RHOC romance.
The Real Housewives of Orange County's Noella Bergener has a new man in her life amid her divorce from estranged husband James Bergener.
"I'm in a relationship!" the Bravolebrity exclusively told E! News on Feb. 13 at the DirecTV Drag Bowl, adding that she's trying "to be respectful" by not revealing her boyfriend's identity. "We are not announcing just yet."
"I can't wait to share more," she smiled.
RHOC fans watched Noella get blindsided on the hit Bravo series when ex James surprised her with a divorce and left the country. Since the sudden split, the duo have had little contact.
"The last text exchange that we had was about him coming to collect his things," Noella told E!. "He's got a quarter million dollars worth of wardrobe. He's got cars. When I said to the ladies that he literally took his toothbrush, that's exactly what I mean."
She continued, "Six months ago, the man left the house, got on our private plane and left and has not been back. He's been back to Orange County multiple times. He comes back every two weeks. I hear my lawyers were annoyed that I didn't want to serve him when he stayed at the Hyatt. I see the charges."
In regards to James' sudden departure from their marriage, Noella claimed, "He had a midlife crisis coupled with shame coupled with like some narcissistic spiral of just bats--t craziness."
Despite the tragic demise of their relationship, Noella has "loved" opening about her struggles on RHOC.
"I just was really real about my life and my journey and how it's connected to so many people and to realize that I'm not alone and that I'm not freak and I'm not an alien is pretty phenomenal," she shared. "So in that sense it's been pretty rewarding."
"Shannon [Beador] is amazing," Noella gushed. "There has been genuine, lovely moments with all of the women, even with Heather [Dubrow]" (who she's butted heads with).