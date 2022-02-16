Blake Lively Explains Why She "Secretly" Snuck Out of the House for This New York Fashion Week Show

Watch : Blake Lively Dishes About Different Life After Dark

Blake Lively isn't one to get dressed up on a school night.

As a mother of three kids, the actress is likely wearing comfortable PJs when the sun sets on the East Coast. But with New York Fashion Week currently underway, the 34-year-old couldn't pass up the opportunity to celebrate Michael Kors' Fall/Winter 2022 runway show.

"This is his first night show ever, which is very exciting," she exclusively told E! News on Feb. 15. "I could put my kids to bed and then secretly sneak out and go have a whole alternative life."

As Blake watched Irina Shayk, Emily Ratajkowski, Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid walk the runway, the actress wore a baby blue sparkling coordinated bra, coat and skirt. The fabulous ensemble isn't exactly something Blake wears every night.

"I like not wearing pajamas. Anything is a level up from that," she joked. "I like a tone on tone on tone moment. Michael just makes the sleekest lines and you always feel effortless in it and still glamorous, which is him. He's effortless and glamorous and sparkly and sunny and magical."