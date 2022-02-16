Kim Zolciak-Biermann Fiercely Defends Daughters From "Nasty" Plastic Surgery Speculation

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has a not-so-peachy message for the "computer bullies" coming for her daughters.
The Don't Be Tardy star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 16 to defend Ariana and Brielle Biermann after they were subject to "nasty comments and assumptions" because of Kim's previous post, which featured a snapshot of the sisters at the 2022 Super Bowl.
"My daughters read your stupid ass comments," Kim captioned side-by-side childhood and recent photos of her daughters. "And quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!"
Specifically addressing those who have voiced their assumptions that Ariana, 20, and Brielle, 24, underwent plastic surgery, Kim insisted that they've "NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips."
"Ariana has worked her ass off to get healthy and fit," she continued. "And Brielle is only a few months out of major jaw surgery (jaw broken in 5 places) and couldn't chew food for months...so clearly Brielle lost weight during the process!!!!"
Kim also flat-out denied that that Ariana and Brielle have ever had liposuction. "I know it's hard to believe they are that beautiful without any work done but can you believe they are even more beautiful on the inside!! TRUST THAT!"
Urging her followers to think more critically about the comments they make on social media, Kim wrapped up the post by writing, "Sending love and light to you all! It's obvious some of you really need it."
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been relatively candid about her own plastic surgery experience over the years, telling E! News in 2016 that by then, she had gotten a breast augmentation and lift, as well as a tummy tuck.
Brielle has also been open about her journey with lip filler, which began after she turned 18—the same age Ariana had to be in order to get her lips done.
Catch more of the Biermann bunch on Don't Be Tardy, now streaming on Peacock.
