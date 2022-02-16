Kim Zolciak-Biermann Fiercely Defends Daughters From "Nasty" Plastic Surgery Speculation

Watch : Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has a not-so-peachy message for the "computer bullies" coming for her daughters.

The Don't Be Tardy star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 16 to defend Ariana and Brielle Biermann after they were subject to "nasty comments and assumptions" because of Kim's previous post, which featured a snapshot of the sisters at the 2022 Super Bowl.

"My daughters read your stupid ass comments," Kim captioned side-by-side childhood and recent photos of her daughters. "And quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!"

Specifically addressing those who have voiced their assumptions that Ariana, 20, and Brielle, 24, underwent plastic surgery, Kim insisted that they've "NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips."

"Ariana has worked her ass off to get healthy and fit," she continued. "And Brielle is only a few months out of major jaw surgery (jaw broken in 5 places) and couldn't chew food for months...so clearly Brielle lost weight during the process!!!!"