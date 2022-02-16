Kim Zolciak-Biermann Fiercely Defends Daughters From "Nasty" Plastic Surgery Speculation

RHOA alum Kim Zolciak-Biermann is sounding off on "computer bullies" for their "nasty comments and assumptions" about her daughters, Ariana and Brielle. See the fierce defense below.

By Allison Crist Feb 16, 2022 6:43 PMTags
Reality TVThe Real Housewives Of AtlantaCeleb KidsCelebritiesInstagramKim Zolciak-BiermannPlastic Surgery
Watch: Kim Zolciak-Biermann Talks Downside of Life on Camera

Kim Zolciak-Biermann has a not-so-peachy message for the "computer bullies" coming for her daughters. 

The Don't Be Tardy star took to Instagram on Wednesday, Feb. 16 to defend Ariana and Brielle Biermann after they were subject to "nasty comments and assumptions" because of Kim's previous post, which featured a snapshot of the sisters at the 2022 Super Bowl.

"My daughters read your stupid ass comments," Kim captioned side-by-side childhood and recent photos of her daughters. "And quite frankly I am appalled at the fact that some of you are flat out computer bullies that are bored to tears and have nothing better to do then to take time out of YOUR day to write something negative!"

Specifically addressing those who have voiced their assumptions that Ariana, 20, and Brielle, 24, underwent plastic surgery, Kim insisted that they've "NEVER EVER had work done other than their lips." 

"Ariana has worked her ass off to get healthy and fit," she continued. "And Brielle is only a few months out of major jaw surgery (jaw broken in 5 places) and couldn't chew food for months...so clearly Brielle lost weight during the process!!!!"

photos
See Kim Zolciak-Biermann Twin With Daughters Brielle and Ariana

Kim also flat-out denied that that Ariana and Brielle have ever had liposuction. "I know it's hard to believe they are that beautiful without any work done but can you believe they are even more beautiful on the inside!! TRUST THAT!"

Instagram

Urging her followers to think more critically about the comments they make on social media, Kim wrapped up the post by writing, "Sending love and light to you all! It's obvious some of you really need it."

The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum has been relatively candid about her own plastic surgery experience over the years, telling E! News in 2016 that by then, she had gotten a breast augmentation and lift, as well as a tummy tuck.

Brielle has also been open about her journey with lip filler, which began after she turned 18—the same age Ariana had to be in order to get her lips done.

Trending Stories

1

Mariah Carey Shares Selfie With Bryan Tanaka After Nick Cannon's Plea

2

Chet Hanks Reveals "The Truth" About Growing Up as Tom Hanks' Son

3
Exclusive

Here's Your First Look at the Below Deck Down Under Trailer

photos
Brielle Biermann's Looks Through the Years

Catch more of the Biermann bunch on Don't Be Tardy, now streaming on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all apart of the NBCUniversal family.)

Peacock is live now! Check out NBCU's new streaming service here.

Trending Stories

1

Mariah Carey Shares Selfie With Bryan Tanaka After Nick Cannon's Plea

2
Exclusive

Here's Your First Look at the Below Deck Down Under Trailer

3

Chet Hanks Reveals "The Truth" About Growing Up as Tom Hanks' Son

4

Matthew Stafford's Wife Kelly Fiercely Defends Him From Critics

5

Teen Mom's Cheyenne Floyd Gives Update After Ryder Hospitalized