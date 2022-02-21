Realistic Clothing Hauls Queen Remi Bader Still Can't Believe This Is What She Does for a Living

Welcome to E!'s Tales From the Top, our series on women who are leaders in their fields and masters of their craft. Spanning industries and experiences, these powerhouse women answer all the questions you've ever had about how they got to where they are today—and what they overcame to get there. Read along as they bring their resumés to life.

Remi Bader found success in a hopeless place.

When she was let go from her job as a partnership marketing coordinator at Tidal in July 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the New Yorker was admittedly at a loss.

"There were artists in the office every day and I was throwing these events and talking to all these brands," she recalled to E! News, "and I loved that."

But the more Bader thought about it, the more she realized that she had actually been running herself ragged.