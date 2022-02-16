Turn Into a “Hair Chameleon” With These Game-Changing Products From Taraji P. Henson

We included these products chosen by Taraji P. Henson because we think you'll like her picks at these prices. The products shown are from Taraji's own line. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Having a signature style is cool and all, but switching things up is just way more fun. Just ask Taraji P. Henson. She started her own hair care line TPH by Taraji, with revolutionary products that cater to all of the "Hair Chameleons" out there. The entrepreneur told E! News, "I have always loved experimenting with different styles. Growing up, I would come up with crazy hairstyles and colors and my stylist would just do it."
She elaborated, "You name it, I've probably tried it and I know consumers are doing the same so I started calling them 'Hair Chameleons' because they constantly switch up their hairstyles based on their mood, the season, or what's trending. Black and brown women are the ultimate Hair Chameleons because our hair is a personal expression of who we are and I want to celebrate that."
Taraji has a lot to celebrate. TPH by Taraji is now available at Sally Beauty, both in stores and online. In an exclusive interview, the hairstyle icon discussed her love for Sally Beauty, Black entrepreneurship, her favorite hair products, and Sally Beauty's first-ever roundtable discussion.
In honor of TPJ by Taraji's new home at Sally Beauty, Taraji will host Sally Beauty's first-ever roundtable discussion on Feb. 22 in honor of Black History Month, which shoppers can watch on the Sally Beauty website.
She will be joined by other entrepreneurs including Gabrielle Union, who co-founded Flawless by Gabrielle Union with Larry Sims, Mielle Organics founder Monique Rodriguez, The Doux founder Maya Smith, and True + Pure Texture founder Pekela Riley.
E!: Tell me about Sally's first-ever roundtable discussion in honor of Black History Month.
TPH: I love that Sally Beauty is creating a space to celebrate Black founded brands. The conversation will include 5 other brilliant Black founders who have built amazing brands. It will be a discussion on how we have all worked to build our brands, some of the challenges and most importantly the wins. It is an honor to be hosting a conversation with this group on Feb 22.
E!: Are there any other Black entrepreneurs that you look to for inspiration as you run your own business?
TPH: I find inspiration from all places, especially Black owned businesses because there are so many obstacles that get in the way of success. But in terms of the hair care space, I am inspired by pioneers like Madam CJ Walker…she was a trailblazer… She paved the way and made our journey as Black hair founders possible.
E!: Sally Beauty is such a trustworthy place to shop for all things beauty. What does it mean to you having TPH by Taraji in their stores?
TPJ: I have shopped at Sally Beauty for as long as I can remember and Sally was always that place that had everything I needed in terms of beauty, especially for Black girls… I got my first Marcel curling iron and stove from Sally Beauty when I was in the 9th grade, so I still pinch myself because I remember when it was all a dream. But now, I get tickled because I can just say "let me run and get more Master Cleanse from Sally Beauty."
The actress shared some can't-live-without items from her brand TPH by Taraji.
TPH by Taraji Master Cleanse Targeted Scalp Wash
"It is so hard to choose just one favorite. I love everything in the scalp care collection. Master Cleanse is the product that started it all. I created that formula at my house and it remains my go to during any wash day," Taraji told E! News.
Use the built-in applicator to work this targeted scalp wash into your hair after a long week. Dissolve scalp build-up from styling products and create healthier, moisturized hair. The Master Cleanse is Glamour Beauty Award Winner in 2020 and it was selected for the Allure Best of Beauty list in 2020.
You can buy one TPH by Taraji hair product and get another for 50% off at Sally Beauty.
TPH by Taraji Honey Fresh Clarifying Shampoo With Moisture
Taraji said, "Honey Fresh is my favorite cleanse because it's clarifying without stripping your hair of moisture."
Give your hair the deepest cleanse while adding moisture. TPH by Taraji Honey Fresh Clarifying Shampoo washes and refreshes your hair without stripping its natural oils. This formula is great for all hair textures.
You can buy one TPH by Taraji hair product and get another for 50% off at Sally Beauty.
TPH by Taraji Mask On Moisturizing Conditioning Mask
"Mask On is the most decadent, moisturizing deep conditioning mask," she shared.
You can buy one TPH by Taraji hair product and get another for 50% off at Sally Beauty.
TPH by Taraji Curls 4 Days Intense Moisture-Rich Curl Crème
"Curls 4 Days is the perfect curl styler. It defines your curls and adds the right amount of moisture and hold," Taraji explained.
You can buy one TPH by Taraji hair product and get another for 50% off at Sally Beauty.
If you're looking for more great hair products, check out these favorites from Gabrielle Union, Hailey Bieber, Kyle Richards, Scott Disick, and more celebs.