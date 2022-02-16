Watch Relatively Famous' Ebie Make a Shocking Confession on Her Dad Eazy-E's Death

Watch : Teary-Eyed Ebie Reveals the Truth About Her Upbringing

An ongoing battle.

Ebie is showing her vulnerable side on the all-new episode of E!'s Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, airing tonight, Feb. 16.

Gathered around a campfire with her co-stars in this sneak peek, the musician is opening up about the death of her father, famed rapped Eazy-E. "When my dad died, there was like a secret deathbed marriage that took place," Ebie recalls. "And the woman who married him on his deathbed drew up a will and a trust that basically took everything."

Even now, Ebie says she doesn't have as much as a T-shirt of her father's.

"Growing up, fortunately, my mom was still in the music business," Ebie continues. "She was a music manager and she did real estate, so she did very well for herself and made it appear as if I was living off of super rich Eazy-E."

But when Ebie got older and began carving her own path as a rising musician and performer in L.A., she encountered a new "battle."