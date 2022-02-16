Why Mark Wahlberg Got Into Trouble With His Wife on Valentine's Day

Mark Wahlberg learned the hard way about the infamous saying, "Happy wife, happy life."
During a conversation with Jimmy Kimmel on Feb. 16, the Uncharted actor detailed how he almost screwed up Valentine's Day for his wife Rhea Durham.
It turns out, Rhea, who has been married to the Boston native for more than 12 years, suggested to her husband that the two should skip giving each other gifts this year. In years past, Mark explained, he would send flowers to Rhea on behalf of their four children—Ella, 18, Michael, 15, Brendan, 13, and Grace, 12—and give a huge bouquet to her from himself.
This year, he scrapped his usual plans because of Rhea's proposal, however, the 43-year-old did not take her own advice.
"When I got into my bathroom in the morning, I had a card, three gifts, rose petals—I'm like, ‘Holy shh,'" Mark said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. "So, I try to figure it out. I did have the flowers coming anyway and a card, but we were supposed to go on a trip so hopefully, she'll still go with me on the trip."
To further recover, Mark made dinner reservations, but his wife proposed going another day. "And then, of course, I got in trouble for saying, ‘OK,' to that too," the Four Brothers actor added.
This misunderstanding is one we are sure the longtime couple can move past—seeing as though they have been together for more than two decades and never miss a moment to show their appreciation for one another.
In a 2008 interview with The Sun, Mark shared how his wife made him a better person. "I owe a lot to my wife," the Transformers actor said. "She has helped me become the man that I am and created a beautiful life for me and our children."
While Mark and Rhea's Valentine's Day plans weren't exactly rosy this year, take a look at how more celebs celebrated the special day!