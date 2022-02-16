Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Jade Shares Rare PDA Pic With Boyfriend Evan McClintock

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Hailie Jade Gets Cozy With BF in Rare Pic

Hailie Jade isn't afraid to lose herself in an (adorable) moment.



The 26-year-old, who is daughter of rapper Eminem with his ex Kim Scott, recently treated her Instagram followers to a sweet snap of herself alongside her long-term boyfriend, Evan McClintock. And since the photo—showing the happy couple as they locked lips—came the day after Valentine's Day, Hailie aptly captioned her post, "Yesterday & everyday."



As Hailie's many followers would note, although the two have reportedly began dating since 2016, she doesn't share too many photos with him to her feed. In fact, before her Feb. 15 pic, the last time she shared a photo of the pair was last July.



And in that picture, Hailie was seen cozying up to her other half, writing, "I rarely share my feed, but when I do, I'm happy it's with you."



In March 2020, Eminem—who has rarely spoken about his close bond with the college graduate—briefly updated fans on how his daughter and her boyfriend were doing.