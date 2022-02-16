Bob Saget's Family Sues Authorities to Prevent Release of Death Records

Watch : Bob Saget's Cause of Death Revealed

Bob Saget's family is taking legal action to protect the late comedian's legacy.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the wife of the Full House star, Kelly Rizzo, and their three daughters—Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer Saget—are suing Orange County Sheriff John Mina and the District Nine Medical Examiner's Office in Florida to block the release of records pertaining to the investigation into Bob's death. According to the complaint, "certain news and media outlets have filed or plan to file public records requests" and the family is requesting an injunction to keep those materials confidential.

Attorneys representing the family said in the suit that Kelly and her daughters will "suffer irreparable harm in the form of extreme mental pain, anguish, and emotional distress" if officials release records of their investigation to either the public or the press.

Citing their privacy rights, the family is asking the court to grant a declaratory relief so that the records can remain "confidential and exempt from disclosure under Florida law."