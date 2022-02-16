Kris Jenner Hosts Lori Loughlin for Galentine's Day Party at Home

This Valentine's Day, Kris Jenner hosted a full house of love.
Along with her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, the 66-year-old mom hosted Galentine's Day gathering at her house and invited a few of friends, including actress Lori Loughlin.
Kym Douglas, a lifestyle & beauty expert who has appeared on E!'s Daily Pop, posted a video and two photos from the sweet soirée, explaining that it was her first Valentine's Day alone in 40 years.
"My friends didn't want me to be by myself so we had a little Galentines day dinner at @krisjenner ‘s," she shared on Instagram earlier this week. "Now I am not dreading V day I had such a sweet night with these wonderful friends. I realized Valentine's does not have to be with a lover or partner, it can be just as special with friend's, family, your animals, a neighbor or a good book."
She added, "Love comes in many different forms."
In a group photo, Kym—whose husband, The Young and the Restless actor Jerry Douglas, passed away in November—posed with Kris, Corey, Lori and billionaire Tammy Gustavson, as they held up boxes from Kyle Jenner's Kylie Cosmetics Valentine's Day collection. In another video, Kris, who wore a silky robe with knee-high flat boots, is seen sitting at the dining table next to the Full House star.
The 57-year-old actress has kept a fairly low profile after being released from prison in December 2020 for her part in the college admissions scandal.
Earlier that year, the Lori pled guilty to conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud after having her daughters, Olivia Jade and Isabella Rose, admitted to USC as a part of the rowing team.
Husband Mossimo Giannulli was sentenced to five months after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire and mail fraud and honest services wire and mail fraud.
Lori went on to make her acting comeback in December in the second season of the When Calls the Heart spin-off, When Hope Calls, on GAC Family. A source previously told E! news that Lori and Mossimo—who was released from prison in April—are attempting to move forward with their lives.
"They are hopeful about the future and being able to get their lives back on track," a source close to Loughlin told E! News in April. "They are more than ready to move on and put this behind them."
While fans on social media seemed to surprise to see Lori in attendance, Kris is no stranger to having A-list friends.. Some of her besties include Kathie Lee Gifford, Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards, who has previously described the mom-of-six as "like family."
"Kris is an incredible friend," Kyle to People in 2019. "She is unbelievably supportive. For someone who has so much going on in her life, she never forgets anything."