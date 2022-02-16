NYFW Fall 2022 Trends You Can Shop Now

You don't have to wait until fall to rock bold reds, vibrant purples, sequins and plaid.

E-Comm: How to Wear NYFW’s Biggest Trends Noam Galai/Getty Images

If you have a serious case of FOMO from not being at New York Fashion Week, you're not alone.

We've been glued to our screens over the past fews days, watching every show practically drooling over the incredible fashion moments taking place in the Big Apple. While Fashion Week isn't over yet, we are already mentally planning out which styles we want to rock come next fall. 

Among the many trends that have caught our attention, we are particularly loving the bold reds, vibrant purples, glittery fits and textured pantsuits seen on the Alexandra Popescu-York, Christian Siriano and LaQuan Smith runways.

In an effort to cure our FOMO, we rounded up all the ways you can rock the Fall '22 trends IRL on all budgets!

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Paint the Town Red

Bold reds seems to be a common factor among many of this week's runway shows, including presentations by LaQuan Smith, Duncan and Altuzarra. More specifically, red and black are sure to become fall's most popular color combination.

SHEIN X Sayndo Peak Collar Tie Back PU Leather Coat

Whether you have a fun night out planned or just want to feel like a runway model, this tie-back leather coat is for you.

$47
SHEIN

Best Occasion Black Floral Print Maxi Dress

The silhouette and print screams romance! Pair this dress with a leather jacket or wear it on its own.

$78
$65
Lulus

Flared Cotton Pants

You'll look red-hot when you rep these flattering, high-waist pants.

$80
$60
Mango

Forever Wrap V-Neck Pullover Sweater

You don't have to spend a ton of money to rock the latest trends. This $40 pullover sweater will surely be worn on-repeat come fall.

$80
$40
Banana Republic
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Glitz & Glam

Fall 2022 is going to be all about sparkles! Perhaps it's a sign of the collective moving into our own Roaring Twenties, but we will take any excuse to rock gems, glitter or sequins. Designers like Haus Of JunonAlexandra Popescu-York, LaQuan Smith and Michael Kors are among many designers to showcase glamorous designs in their shows.

ASYOU Extreme Cowl Sequin Mini Dress in Gold

Have a special occasion coming up? This sequin mini is a great option. The cowl neck is super flattering and won't feel restrictive!

$50
ASOS

Lilac Co-Ord Sequin Oversized Shirt

Also available in gold and black, this oversized shirt and pants set is no-brainer outfit for a night out. 

$66
$33
Missguided
$66
$33 Pants
Missguided

Glossy Baguette Bag

Not only is this baguette bag equal parts style and functional, it's a great designer dupe!

$60
Mango

ASOS EDITION Chevron Sequin Belted Mini Dress

Bring Roaring Twenties energy with you wherever you go while wearing this incredible mini dress. We love how to belt can be used to accentuate your curves. 

$275
ASOS

Only Hearts Shine On Bra

If you don't want a full sequin fit, this bra will help add some sparkle to any outfit. Wear it under a blazer or leather jacket with denim pants and you'll be good to go.

$110
Revolve
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Vibrant Monochromatic Purple Looks

Another hue that is taking over runways is purple! As demonstrated in the DoviArt FashionJulian Ruiz and Dur Doux presentations, purple can be rocked in a variety of ways. Expect lots of purple jackets, dresses and pants in autumn.

Good Days Satin Trousers

Ideal for spring and fall, these slouchy pants have a front pleating detail that make them perfect for dressier or more casual occasions.

$108
Free People

Topshop Cutout Blazer Minidress

You don't really need to accessorize this top, it's a work of art on its own! The flossing details mixed with the beautiful purple is everything.

$130
Nordstrom

LYANER Women's Ruffle Short Sleeve Tie Up Back Crop Top

Once the weather warms up, you'll be glad you bought this off-the-shoulder top. If purple isn't your thing, you can choose from 34 other colors.

$13-$21
Amazon

Take The Lead Faux Leather Coat

This faux leather coat is the definition of chic! Wear it belted or alone, and you'll look put-together either way.

$199
$70
Nasty Gal
Noam Galai/Getty Images

Exciting Pant Suits 

In the fall, say goodbye to boring blazers and pants! Frederick Anderson, Christian Siriano and Bronx and Banco proved that workwear shouldn't be drab, but rather a chance to play around with color, patterns and textures.

Premium Hot Pink Faux Leather Blazer

Add some texture and color to any fit with this faux leather blazer!

$84
$42
Missguided

ASOS EDITION Floral Jacquard Pants

If this isn't the most spring-ready set, we don't know what is. Not to mention, the floral jacquard print has a classic feel to it.

$140
ASOS
$140 Shirt
ASOS

Textured Metallic Blazer

Whether you're going to brunch or an event, this metallic blazer and short set is a must.

$160
$100
Anthropologie
$98
$60 Shorts
Anthropologie

Fringe Detail Tailored Longline Blazer

Show everyone that you are the main character with this blazer adorned with fringe details.

$128
$64
Nasty Gal
Getty

Plaid Trend

We've been very into plaid ever since Lexi from Euphoria graced our screens in her school girl-chic plaid ensembles. These Carolina Herrera plaid black and white looks and the yellow plaid dress from Coach are giving us Olivia Rodrigo visiting the White House in her Chanel suit vibes.

SHEIN Zip Up Glen Plaid Overall Dress

We can't wait to layer this over a black long sleeve turtle neck and style it with black chunky loafers!

$17
$14
Shein

Double Button Raw Hem Plaid Tweed Blazer & Skirt Set

When people ask where you got this, just say it's from Chanel. For legal reasons, we're kidding.

$31
Shein

SheIn Women's 2 Piece Plaid Long Sleeve Lapel Collar Blazer and Mini Skirt Set

The short skirt length makes this suit set trendy, fun, and flirty!

$36
Amazon
Getty

Cut-Out Trend

We have been seeing the cut-out trend everywhere, including in the season two premiere of Euphoria, when Maddy's New Year's Eve look caused searches for "black cut-out dress" to increase by 890 per cent, according to fashion data analysts at e-commerce marketplace Love the Sales. We're also seeing a lot of cut-out pieces every time we go to dinner or to an event here in Los Angeles, so it's no surprise that cut-outs are dominating on the runway at New York Fashion Week.

Superdown Dawn Cutout Bodysuit

The basic black bodysuit that you wear with everything just got a sultry upgrade with the cut-outs in this piece!

$56
Revolve

OW Collection X REVOLVE Nadine Bodysuit

Another great statement piece that you can wear with anything. We would style with blue jeans and a black leather jacket.

$85
$52
Revolve

Natasha Mini Dress Black

We can't wait for spring so we can wear this.

$64
Princess Polly

Dakota Cut Out Mini Dress

You can never go wrong with a little black dress.

$55
Princess Polly

Lovers and Friends Alodie Midi Dress

For a more sophisticated and subtle take on the trend, this dress is so chic.

$178
Revolve

h:ours Silvana Midi Dress

This dress looks very similar to the one Kendall Jenner wore to her friend's Miami wedding. We don't think we'll be wearing this to a wedding, but if anyone wants to invite us to a fancy event, we're definitely showing up in this.

$218
Revolve
Getty

Feather Trend

We feel like our Instagram feeds are filled with it-girls in their chic feather pieces, and we need in on the trend ASAP. These Christian Cowan runway looks and the street style look outside of PatBO remind us of Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Met Gala looks from 2019.

Superdown Ramona Bustier Dress

The subtle feather details on this LBD will keep you on-trend.

$96
Revolve

Lamarque x REVOLVE Zaina Top

This top is definitely on the pricier side, but we think we might have to invest for a special occasion. It's giving main character energy.

$275
Revolve

Fuzzy Trim Blouse & Pants Lounge Set

This is a lounge set, but we're definitely wearing it out of the house. It's too chic not to!

$25
Shein

Still in the mood to shop? Check out these early Presidents' Day deals from Kate Spade Surprise that you don't want to miss.

