Your Childhood Is Alive & Well Thanks to New Dora the Explorer & SpongeBob Projects

Watch : SpongeBob Comes Out as Member of LGBTQ+ Community

Are ya ready kids?

Well, these new projects will have you saying, "Aye aye captain!" On Feb. 15, Paramount+ announced new upcoming Nickelodeon projects from beloved childhood shows, including Dora the Explorer, Spongebob SquarePants, Blue's Clues and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

Starting off with the sponge that lives in a pineapple under the sea, three brand-new SpongeBob SquarePants movies—based on the show's original characters—are coming to the streamer with the first one dropping in 2023. Paramount+ also noted that a fourth SpongeBob release is currently in development for theatrical release.

But Dora isn't going to let SpongeBob swipe the spotlight. In addition to an all-new CG-animated series for preschoolers, the first-ever live-action Dora the Explorer series is in development for teens and tweens—which was inspired by Paramount Pictures' 2019 film, Dora and the Lost City of Gold.

But the question we want answered is: Will Eva Longoria and Isabela Moner be making an appearance in the new Dora series? We sure hope so!