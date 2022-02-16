Why the Kardashians "Love" Kim's Relationship With Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson is Kardashian-approved.
A source exclusively tells E! News that the Saturday Night Live star has won over the hearts of other members from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan—in addition to that of Kim Kardashian, who he has been dating since November. The insider explains, "Pete is getting close with Kim's family and they really like him."
While it's only been months since the SKIMS founder, 41, and Pete, 28, went public with their budding romance, the source says that the Kardashian family "love this new relationship for Kim and the way he treats her."
The insider adds, "They just want Kim to be happy and he has made her very happy."
Kim's relationship with the King of Staten Island actor comes almost a year after she filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, with whom she shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.
Although Ye has been open about wanting a reconciliation with his estranged wife, including asking her to "run right back" to him during a concert, an attorney for Kim previously stated in court documents obtained by E! News that "there is no possibility of saving the marriage."
Still, that hasn't stopped Ye from trying mend things with Kim. In an Instagram post shared on Feb. 15, the 44-year-old rapper showed remorse for his recent public statements about Kim and Pete, writing, "I'm working on my communication."
Ye also deleted all of his past posts about the couple, which included what appeared to be private texts from both his ex and her new boyfriend, though E! News has not verified the authenticity of the screenshots. "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim," Ye wrote. "I take accountability."
Sharing that he's "still learning in real time," Ye continued, "I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."
As for Kim? The source tells E! News the reality star "wants to make sure that nobody is put in danger."
The insider adds, "Kim is very strong and will get through this."