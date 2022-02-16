Why the Kardashians "Love" Kim's Relationship With Pete Davidson

Watch : How Kim Kardashian REALLY Feels About Kanye's Public Pleas

Pete Davidson is Kardashian-approved.

A source exclusively tells E! News that the Saturday Night Live star has won over the hearts of other members from the Keeping Up With the Kardashians clan—in addition to that of Kim Kardashian, who he has been dating since November. The insider explains, "Pete is getting close with Kim's family and they really like him."

While it's only been months since the SKIMS founder, 41, and Pete, 28, went public with their budding romance, the source says that the Kardashian family "love this new relationship for Kim and the way he treats her."

The insider adds, "They just want Kim to be happy and he has made her very happy."

Kim's relationship with the King of Staten Island actor comes almost a year after she filed for divorce from Kanye "Ye" West, with whom she shares daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2.