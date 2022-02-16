Morgan Willett Details the Moment She Suspected Ex-Boyfriend Johnny Bananas Was Unfaithful

Morgan Willett knows you have questions about her breakup from Johnny Bananas.
After dating for more than two years, some thought that the couple would go the distance and live happily ever after. But in September, the model decided to end her relationship with The Challenge star.
Now, during an appearance on the FML Talk podcast, Morgan shed light on why their romance ending abruptly, recalling having doubts after coming home from a girls' trip to discover the bedroom sheets had been washed.
"They were not put back. They were just taken out of the washing machine and clean sheets were ready to be put back on," Morgan told host Gabrielle Stone on the Feb. 16 episode. "I don't know what made me think, 'Something is so wrong right now...He's hungover and he just picked me up. He said he wasn't out that late. Why? Nothing else is being cleaned.'"
While she said she found the situation "so strange," Morgan chose to ignore it. She went to bed but remembered Johnny not kissing her goodnight. "That's when I was like, all right," she said. "I knew something in my heart of hearts is really wrong."
A week went by without any drama until Morgan said she received a text from a friend that said, "We need to talk."
"It was one of my friends, like a mutual friend between us both," Morgan alleged. "I call her and she lets me know like, ‘So and so was brought home from the bar with him.' In that moment I just went numb."
Despite hating confrontation, Morgan went to Johnny directly to discuss the rumors. According to Morgan, "It was met with, ‘That's not true. That didn't happen. Your friend's crazy.'" E! News has also reached out to Johnny's team for comment and hasn't heard back.
Ultimately, Morgan decided to pack her bags and leave the relationship for good. "You have no choice," Morgan said on the podcast. "You can't stay in this situation anymore. You can't lie to yourself. You're gonna lose it."
In a September interview with E! News, Johnny briefly addressed his split from Morgan and explained that it's something he was "really going to keep close to the cuff."
"I think we're both really going through it right now," he said. "I wish her all the best and I'll just leave it at that."
During the candid podcast conversation, Morgan also recalled a moment before her girls' trip where she allegedly received a DM from a young girl saying, "This happened. So and so made out with so and so."
"I couldn't shake that," Morgan added. "I could not ignore that one for some reason. That one was eating my soul. I don't want to believe it. I really don't want to believe it. I want my person to so badly look at me and think that I'm enough."
When looking back on her final moments with Johnny, Morgan said she wishes there was more communication and care.
"All I wanted was a hug. I wanted an ‘I'm sorry.' I wanted any sort of comfort and I was met with kind of like coldness," she said. "‘I didn't do it' I think is the last thing I heard as I walked out and shut the door behind me and I think that's whats hard. Two and a half years down the drain and all you want to hear is ‘I made a mistake' or ‘You were enough and it just wasn't meant to be' or an explanation in general…I didn't get that in the moment, which is why I think it's been very, very difficult for me."