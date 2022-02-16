Worlds Collide as Chrishell Stause Meets "QUEEN" Sarah Jessica Parker

And just like that... Chrishell Stause was starstruck.
The Selling Sunset real estate agent fan-girled at the sight of Sarah Jessica Parker when filming an episode of Bravo's Watch What Happens Live!. In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday, Feb. 15, she gushed about the experience of meeting her "QUEEN" and posted photos of herself posing next to the Sex and the City lead with a big smile.
Chrishell captioned, "She was everything and more you would hope her to be-kind, gracious, patient with my stammering."
In a video included in the post, Chrishell—visibly nervous and giggling—was seen sidestepping her way closer to Sarah to take the photo with her.
During the impromptu meet and greet, Chrishell, 40, embraced her inner, child-like joy to hand Sarah a copy of her new book, Under Construction: Because Living My Best Life Took a Little Work. According to Chrishell, she included a note to the actress alongside the gift.
She said, "I got to write a note to her inside my book (Thank God bc nothing I said made sense) & give it to herrrrrr."
Flustered and fanatic, Chrishell admitted to skipping over a few words when trying to talk to Sarah, 56.
"Asked my friends if anything I said made sense and they all confirmed it in fact did not," Chrishell captioned another photo. "Thank you for being SO kind to a tongue tied fan. You are incredibly talented and sweet & you made the trip one for the BOOKS!!!!"
The Oppenheim Group agent appeared on Watch What Happens Live! to promote her new book. She didn't know the Emmy-winning actress was also going to be there until arriving on set.
"I'm freaking out," she said in a video of her finding out Sarah was at the taping. "Freaking Sarah Jessica Parker is here while I'm filming... I'm going to get to meet her, maybe."
Calling it a "pinch me HARD moment," Chrishell went on to thank host Andy Cohen giving her an experience many fans can only dream of. She added, "#LivingMyBestLife."
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)