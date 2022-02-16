What Has Terry Dubrow & Paul Nassif Wigging Out? See Pics From the Wildest Botched to Date

Watch : Patient SINGS Plastic Surgery Goals to "Botched" Docs

A blast from the past had the Botched docs ready to rock on tonight's all-new episode on Feb. 15.

Drs. Terry Dubrow and Paul Nassif were introduced to new patient David—a musician in desperate need of a solution for his disfigured eye—but within minutes of meeting, Dr. Dubrow learned that he was far more familiar with David than he initially thought.

The realization came after the plastic surgeon remarked that David looked like "someone who would've been friends with my brother," who's none other than Kevin Dubrow, the former lead singer of the heavy metal band Quiet Riot.

"They had hits like 'Cum on Feel the Noize' and 'Bang Your Head,'" Dr. Dubrow said in a confessional. "In fact, they were the first metal rock group to have a No. 1 album on the Billboard charts."

Around the same time, Dr. Dubrow was in med school and living in his brother's guesthouse.

Then, one day a drunken David showed up and "threw up all over Kevin's nice bar," the Botched patient recalled during his consultation.