21 Ways I'm Styling NYFW Fall/Winter 2022 Looks

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
As a part of the shopping team here at E! News, New York City Fashion Week is like my Super Bowl. I always love seeing all of the looks that the designers send down the runway.
It's always fascinating to make connections between the designers' shows and the street style worn by attendees because that's where trends start to emerge. Some trends we've known are back and aren't shocked to see them on the NYFW models, while others manage to surprise and delight us in unexpected ways. Fashion Week always gives me so much inspiration which is amazing for my closet but dangerous for my bank account.
If you love the New York Fashion Week styles as well, follow along with our coverage on E! Style Collective. If you need some inspiration for how you can wear the runway styles in everyday life, scroll below for how I'm translating some of the runway styles into my own wardrobe.
A trend I've noticed lately is the juxtaposition between a sexy sheer top under a more classic suit. The Fashion Week guest on the right is wearing a gorgeous Prada top with a brown silk suit outside of the Bronx And Banco show while the model on the left is backstage getting ready to walk for House of Aama.
Superdown Marianna Halter Top
This top from Revolve is on its way to me as we speak, and I could not be more excited. I'm taking inspo from the NYFW looks and styling it under a suit. I'll also wear this with black jeans and heeled black booties for a night out!
Stradivarius satin pants in black
These satin pants look so comfy and will pair perfectly with the blazer above.
I've been very into plaid ever since Lexi from Euphoria graced our screens in her school girl-chic plaid ensembles. These Carolina Herrera plaid black and white looks and the yellow plaid dress from Coach are giving me Olivia Rodrigo visiting the White House in her Chanel suit vibes.
I have been seeing the cut-out trend everywhere, including in the season two premiere of Euphoria, when Maddy's New Year's Eve look caused searches for "black cut-out dress" to increase by 890 per cent, according to fashion data analysts at e-commerce marketplace Love the Sales. I'm also seeing a lot of cut-out pieces every time I go to dinner or to an event here in Los Angeles, so it's no surprise that cut-outs are dominating on the runway at New York Fashion Week.
h:ours Silvana Midi Dress
This dress looks very similar to the one Kendall Jenner wore to her friend's Miami wedding. I don't think I'll be wearing this to a wedding, but if anyone wants to invite me to a fancy event, I'm definitely showing up in this.
These styles remind me of Kendall Jenner's most recent Met Gala look that was literal perfection. PatBO, founded by Patricia Bonaldi, knocked it out of the park with these sparkly looks, and the look in the middle is Leonie Hanne's street style outside of the Bronx and Banco show.
ASOS LUXE embellished flare pant with faux feather hem in black and silver
Pair these pants with the top above for a super cute set, or rock them on their own. I can only think of one word to describe them and it is: glamorous.
Diamond Rhinestone Cowl Necktop
This top is giving me the same vibes as Paris Hilton's iconic 21st birthday dress.
Lovers and Friends Nayelli Wrap Skirt
You can pair this gorgeous shimmer skirt with the matching top or even wear it as a bathing suit cover-up in the summer.
I feel like my whole Instagram feed is filled with it-girls in their chic feather pieces, and I need in on the trend ASAP. These Christian Cowan runway looks and the street style look outside of PatBO remind me of Kendall and Kylie Jenner's Met Gala looks from 2019.