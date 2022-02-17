Here's What Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy & Gary Really Think of Jean-Luc's Paternity Admission

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Daddy drama.

Below Deck Sailing Yacht's Daisy Kelliher and Gary King are weighing in on their former co-worker Jean-Luc Cerza-Lanaux's recent paternity news. After initially denying he got co-star Dani Soares pregnant during season two, Jean-Luc took to Instagram in January 2022 to confirm a DNA test proved he is in fact the father of Dani's baby girl Lilly.

"I thought it wasn't an appropriate post," Daisy told E! News exclusively ahead of next week's BDSY season three premiere. "I don't think something so complicated should be talked so openly on social media in my opinion, especially for Lilly, who can't vocalize for herself. But that's just my opinion. It's not really any of my business, but I think the post could have been more about Lilly and Dani and maybe a bit less about Jean-Luc."

Gary echoed his co-star's sentiments, telling E!, "I guess that's good on him but Dani doesn't need him to come out on Instagram telling everybody that he's a father. Dani needs [more than that]. She's a single parent living in Australia by herself, she needs support from Jean-Luc. She needs a father to be there for the child. It's all good in saying stuff on social media but words are completely different to actions and if his actions spoke louder than his words, then then it would be different, but they at the moment they're not."