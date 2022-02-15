How Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone World Is Expanding

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Taylor Sheridan continues to explore new frontiers.

The creator behind the wildly successful Paramount Network series Yellowstone has been corraled into even more work, as Paramount+ announced on Tuesday, Feb. 15 that the spinoff series 1883 has been renewed for a second season. The series will continue to follow James (Tim McGraw) and Margaret Dutton (Faith Hill) as they work to make a life for themselves in Montana.

The Dutton family story will also carry on in the newest Paramount+ series 1932, which will follow the next generation of ranchers as they fight to survive the Prohibition and the Great Depression.

Suffice to say, Sheridan is herding viewers to Paramount+ with this slate of shows. "Taylor Sheridan has put roots down for the Dutton Family tree that stand strong and tall, with many branches that continue to engage record-breaking audiences," said executive producer David C. Glasser. "It is awe-inspiring to work with Taylor, ViacomCBS and the entire team on this universe."