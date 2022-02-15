Frances Bean Cobain Reveals She’s Dating Tony Hawk's Son Riley

Watch : Celebrity Kids Who Are Successful Like Their Parents

Raise your hand if you had this pairing on your 2022 bingo card.



Taking to Instagram recently, Frances Bean Cobain—daughter of Courtney Love and the late Kurt Cobain—confirmed her romance with Tony Hawk's son, Riley Hawk.



"I took a year long break from posting on Instagram which was exceptionally good for my mental, emotional & spiritual health," the 29-year-old captioned a series of photos. "2021 brought me more into the present moment than I've ever been, which I'm deeply grateful for. I wanted to share a few moments that were captured / created this past year that brought me a great amount of joy."

Some of that joy clearly came from Riley, also 29. Throughout the gallery of pics, he was seen sitting in front of a Christmas tree holding a dog in an adorable Santa outfit and again snuggled up with Frances on a yacht with his skateboarding legend dad and Tony's wife Catherine.