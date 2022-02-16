Blake Lively, Amelia Hamlin and Addison Rae Take Over the Front Row at Michael Kors' NYFW Show

Michael Kors showcased his Fall/Winter 2022 collection to a star-studded crowd during New York Fashion Week.

New York Fashion Week continued to roll on with the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 show, on Feb. 15.

The highly-anticipated evening show, held at Terminal 5 in Manhattan, continued the designer's longstanding celebration of the jet-set lifestyle and New York City.

"Nothing beats the excitement and energy of the city at night," Michael wrote on Instagram ahead of his big night.

Always one of the most star-studded show of the season, the front row was jam packed with celebs including Addison RaeCamila MendesDove Cameron, Amelia Hamlin, Olivia Culpo, Brooke Shields and more.

A longtime fan of the label, Blake Lively made a rare appearance at the show looking ultra-chic in a baby blue sparkly coordinated bra, coat and skirt ensemblefor her first NYFW showing since the pandemic began. She was joined by her sister, Teen Witch star Robyn Lively.

Ariana DeBose, fresh off her Oscar nomination for her role in West Side Story, and Lori Harvey, who starred in the designer's recent holiday campaign, were also on hand for the fashion show.

The models, including Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Emily Ratajkowski and Irina Shaykruled the runway as Grammy-winning artist Miguel performed a medley of his songs, while wearing a black leather trench coat. 

After heading up French fashion house Celine's ready-to-wear collection, the 62-year-old designer rose to fame in the 2000s with his launch of his original Michael Kors Collection. He has since designed for A-Listers including Reese Witherspoon, Kate HudsonTaylor Swift, Kate Middleton, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lopez and First Lady Michelle Obama.

A long-standing judge on Project Runway until 2012, Michael has even been named dropped-on tracks by Nicki Minaj and Drake.

Keep scrolling to see all the stars who scored an invite to the Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2022 show.

Raymond Hall/GC Images
Olivia Culpo
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Blake Lively
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Lori Harvey
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Camila Mendes
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Dove Cameron
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Brooke Shields
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Emily Ratajkowski
Raymond Hall/GC Images
Jessica Wang
Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Irina Shayk
Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
Amelia Hamlin
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Addison Rae
JP Yim/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Bella Hadid
For complete coverage of New York Fashion Week, head to our NYFW blog for photos, exclusive interviews and more!

