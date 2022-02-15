Let This Video of Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Meeting Oscar the Grouch Make Your Day

Can you tell us how to get, how to get to Richmond Green?
On Feb. 15, Sesame Street took to Twitter to share a special guest that recently stopped by the neighborhood: Brett Goldstein. The 41-year-old actor, who plays Roy Kent on Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, seemed to be hitting it off with Oscar the Grouch and to be honest, it makes a lot of sense.
The children's show posted a video with the caption that read, "Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you!"
In the clip—which should take the English Premier League trophy for the best TV collab of the year—Big Bird asks Oscar and Brett, "La la la, isn't it a beautifully day?" To which the pair look at each other, shake their heads and duck down into their trash (and recycle) bins.
It looks like Oscar the Grouch has met his match!
And fans of the show are freaking out, obviously.
"Roy Kent! He's here, he's there, he's really everywhere! (Edited for Sesame Street audiences)," one user wrote.
Another user added, "OH.MY GOD. I was literally thinking this morning that it would be so AWESOME if @brettgoldstein went on Sesame Street!!! And now here it is!!!! Bloody fantastic!!"
And Brett seems to be as excited as we are.
On the same day, the Ted Lasso actor shared a touching tribute on Instagram about his time on set, along with a series of photos.
"I finally found my way to Sesame Street (all you have to do is ask, through the medium of song)," he wrote, "and it was more wonderful than I could have imagined. Everyone was so funny and brilliant and friendly and kind. I managed to get to say hi to all the residents except Snuffleupagus who was sleeping (although I saw him sleeping and he snores less than you'd think.)
But this isn't the first time Brett has channeled his inner child.
In a recent E! News interview, on-screen couple Brett and Juno Temple explained that Roy and Keeley's relationship is similar to that of the characters from Beauty and the Beast.
"Someone in press used the example of Beauty and the Beast," Juno said to E! News in July. "And I think that really hit home with us, as it kind of fits that classic fairy tale of the unbreakable façade of an angry, beautiful, mysterious man. And then the kind of bouncy, sweet-timed girl. You know, she chips away at him. And finally she cracks through and underneath is a Prince Charming."
And Brett explained that his character is a "progressive Beast."
"You know, she's not locked in," he argued. "He'd like to lock her in, but he knows enough to know that's probably not fair. That'd probably be frowned upon these days. So, he does let her come and go…other than that they're exactly Beauty and the Beast."
Well, we certainly got a kick out of this news!
While Ted Lasso is set to start production soon for season three, the first two seasons are available on Apple TV+.