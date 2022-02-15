Let This Video of Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein Meeting Oscar the Grouch Make Your Day

Watch : "Ted Lasso" Stars Juno Temple & Brett Goldstein on Keeley & Roy

Can you tell us how to get, how to get to Richmond Green?

On Feb. 15, Sesame Street took to Twitter to share a special guest that recently stopped by the neighborhood: Brett Goldstein. The 41-year-old actor, who plays Roy Kent on Apple TV+'s Ted Lasso, seemed to be hitting it off with Oscar the Grouch and to be honest, it makes a lot of sense.

The children's show posted a video with the caption that read, "Grouches gonna grouch on Sesame Street. Thanks for visiting our neighborhood @BrettGoldstein! We love you!"

In the clip—which should take the English Premier League trophy for the best TV collab of the year—Big Bird asks Oscar and Brett, "La la la, isn't it a beautifully day?" To which the pair look at each other, shake their heads and duck down into their trash (and recycle) bins.

It looks like Oscar the Grouch has met his match!