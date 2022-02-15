Hollywood Comes to Downton Abbey In Compelling New Trailer

Watch : Lily James Talks "Downton Abbey" Movie

A new era has come to Downton Abbey, and with it comes the glitz and glam of Hollywood.

On Tuesday, Feb. 15, Focus Features released an all-new trailer for the highly anticipated Downton Abbey sequel film. And it seems that the Crawley family and their employees will be kept very busy in this latest chapter, as Downton Abbey: A New Era includes a trip to the South of France and visitors from the entertainment industry.

Specifically, the oh-so-dashing Hugh Dancy joins the returning cast—which includes Hugh Bonneville, Laura Carmichael, Jim Carter, Brendan Coyle, Michelle Dockery, Elizabeth McGovern, Maggie Smith and more stars—as Mr. Barber, a movie producer and director interested in making a film at the Crawleys' impressive estate.

Unsurprisingly, Mr. Carson (Carter), the Crawleys' tradition-loving former butler, is shocked by this request, asking in disbelief, "A moving picture at Downton?"

And even though Lord Grantham (Bonneville) thinks the film is "a horrible idea," it appears that the Earl is overruled. Not only is a glamorous actress seen arriving at Downton Abbey, but Mr. Molesley (Kevin Doyle) is spotted accidentally interrupting a scene Mr. Barber is shooting.