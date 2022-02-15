The Time Traveler's Wife Series Will Be Here Sooner Than You Think

Watch : TV Shows That Shaped 2021: "Bridgerton," "Squid Games" & More!

Henry doesn't want us to spend our whole lives waiting, and neither does HBO.

On Feb. 15, as part of their virtual TCA press day, HBO announced that its new drama series, The Time Traveler's Wife, will premiere this spring. The six-episode series, based on the novel by Audrey Niffenegger, follows the marriage of Clare and Henry, and their one problem: time travel.

Directed by David Nutter and executive produced by Steven Moffat, The Time Traveler's Wife stars Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire, Theo James as Henry DeTamble, Desmin Borges as Gomez and Natasha Lopez as Charisse.

Back in May 2021, the network officially announced that production on The Time Traveler's Wife—which had a 2009 big screen adaptation starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana—had begun. And in a statement at the time, Moffat said that it'll "be the love story we need right now."

"This is a story of loss but it's not a tragedy," he said in the statement. "It's about a time traveler but it's not science fiction. Despite Clare and Henry's time scrambled relationship, this is the tale of a grand, ordinary love—but not necessarily in that order. This is a dream project for me."