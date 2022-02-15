Kanye "Ye" West Apologizes For "Harassing" Kim Kardashian on Social Media

Watch : How Kim Kardashian REALLY Feels About Kanye's Public Pleas

Kanye "Ye" West is asking for mercy.

The 44-year-old Grammy winner took to Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 15 to reflect on his recent public statements after deleting all of his posts.

"I've learned that using all caps makes people feel like I'm screaming at them," Ye wrote alongside a photo of himself on stage, his first post since he wiped his account. "I'm working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders. Thank everybody for supporting me."

Referencing his posts that appeared to feature screenshots of his alleged text exchanges with Kim Kardashian, the recording artist added, "I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I'm still learning in real time. I don't have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener."

In a series of since-deleted messages, Ye issued public pleas asking Kim, who filed for divorce last year, to reconcile, with one reading, "GOD PLEASE BRING OUR FAMILY TOGETHER." He also targeted her boyfriend Pete Davidson on social media (having already appeared to diss the Saturday Night Live star in his music) by calling him a "dickhead."