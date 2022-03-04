We're Suckers for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Road to Baby No. 2

There's a new lovebug on the way for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner!
The couple, who are already parents to 20-month-old daughter Willa, are expecting their second child together, E! News can confirm.
While dealing with the spotlight on their relationship hasn't always been a piece of cake (by the ocean), the pair are truly suckers for each other. The two first connected in 2016 when Joe slid into Sophie's DMs—prompting the Game of Thrones actress to ask their mutual pal Hailee Steinfeld to play Cupid—and have been inseparable ever since. In fact, as Sophie recalled during 2020 interview with Elle UK, she and the Jonas Brothers singer immediately clicked on their first date.
"I expected him to show up with security and everything," she remembered. "I thought he would be such a d--k. The best thing was that he didn't bring security. I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner, and we just talked."
The duo announced their engagement in 2017 and eloped in Las Vegas two years later after the 2019 Billboard Music Awards. They stretched out their wedding festivities a little bit longer by saying "I do" again in a more traditional ceremony in France a month after their first nuptials.
As for their road to parenthood, they kept quiet about Sophie's pregnancy up until the very end—when they announced the arrival of their first child in July 2020.
Joe later gushed about how "amazing" it was to spend time at home with his girls. "I'm always on the go; I'm always moving and traveling and touring," he explained. "To be in one place for a solid amount of time and having my feet on the ground and be with my family, my immediate family, is time I don't think I'll get back."
As he and Sophie prepare for round two, take a look back at that journey.