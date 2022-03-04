We're Suckers for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Road to Baby No. 2

Watch : Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner & More Celebs Who Slid Into the DMs

There's a new lovebug on the way for Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner!

The couple, who are already parents to 20-month-old daughter Willa, are expecting their second child together, E! News can confirm.

While dealing with the spotlight on their relationship hasn't always been a piece of cake (by the ocean), the pair are truly suckers for each other. The two first connected in 2016 when Joe slid into Sophie's DMs—prompting the Game of Thrones actress to ask their mutual pal Hailee Steinfeld to play Cupid—and have been inseparable ever since. In fact, as Sophie recalled during 2020 interview with Elle UK, she and the Jonas Brothers singer immediately clicked on their first date.

"I expected him to show up with security and everything," she remembered. "I thought he would be such a d--k. The best thing was that he didn't bring security. I remember us two spending only a couple of minutes on the dance floor, and then we found a space in the far corner, and we just talked."