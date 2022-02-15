Exclusive

Why Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio Are Keeping Their Relationship Offline

Noah Beck exclusively told E! News that he and girlfriend Dixie D'Amelio plan to stay out of the limelight and instead focus on keeping their relationship private and personal.

Noah Beck and Dixie D'Amelio are turning the cameras away from their relationship. 

The TikTok star said he and girlfriend Dixie are trying to keep their relationship out of the public eye to focus on their romance. 

Noah exclusively told E! News at New York Fashion Week, "I've been telling a lot of people we're kind of keeping things offline. And since we've been doing so, it's been good. It's been kind of like a weight off the shoulder in a way."

During the Coach show on Monday, Feb. 14, he explained that the reason behind the decision is to focus on each other. 

"We kind of just enjoy time together rather than like seeming like we do it for our fans, in a sense," he shared. "We're doing it for each other and that's what it's all about."

The online personalities have been dating since 2020, initially sparking rumors of their romance in August. When they shared a steamy beachside kiss in Dixie's music video for "Be Happy (Remix)," fans' suspicions grew even stronger.

photos
Behind the Scenes of Dixie D'Amelio's "One Whole Day" Music Video

They finally made it social media official in October 2020 when Dixie shared a one month anniversary post on her Instagram story. Since then, they've also given a look at their relationship in the Hulu reality TV show The D'Amelio Show.

Their decision to keep their relationship private helped explain why Noah, 20, went to the NYFW Coach show on Valentine's Day solo. Although he promised to keep relationship details on the down low, he still shared his Valentine's Day plans, or lack thereof.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

"Unfortunately, I'm not with my girl right now so we'll figure it out," he said. "We'll do something later." 

The TikTok couple also refrained from posting anything on Instagram about each other on Valentine's Day. 

Noah attended the fashion show in a sheer black button-up shirt covered by a large green coat. He topped the look off with a small Coach bag with a signature "C" buckle that he held in his hand as a clutch. He remarked, "Coach kills it."

He even joked that he'd give it to Dixie for Valentine's Day when he sees her next.

Other stars that showed up to the Coach show include Ricky Thompson, Tommy Dorfman, the cast of The Sex Lives of College Girls and Euphoria star Angus Cloud. See more celeb arrivals at NYFW below.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Julia Fox

Just hours after her breakup with Kanye "Ye" West, the actress opened LaQuan Smith's Fall/Winter 2022 show on Feb. 14.

Fernanda Calfat/Getty Images
Amelia Hamlin

The model rocked the red at LaQuan Smith's Fall/Winter 2022 show on Feb. 14.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Madelaine Petsch

The Riverdale actress was chic in a mustard skirt and fierce sunglasses at Tory Burch's Fall/Winter 2022 New York Fashion Week show on Feb. 14.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Uma Thurman

Uma rocked a grey coat, black outfit and chain jewelry at the Tory Burch fashion show on Feb. 14.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tory Burch
Katie Holmes

In a brown boho ensemble, Katie supported Tory Burch.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Amelia Hamlin

The model turned heads while walking in the Private Policy fashion show on Feb. 14.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Alisha Boe

The 13 Reason Why star posed at the Bevza fashion show during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 14.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Lo Bosworth

The rest of Fashion Week may still be unwritten, but The Hills alum dazzled in a markarian dress at the brand's fashion show on Feb. 14. 

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Nicky Hilton

The star posed in a pretty purple ensemble at the markarian fashion show on Feb. 14.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Eva Sita & Miss J Alexander

The musician and the former America's Next Top Model judge brought their fashion A-game to the Private Policy fashion show on Feb. 14.

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows
Rachel Brosnahan

How marvelous! The actress attended the Sergio Hudson runway show on Feb. 13, calling it "my kind of Super Bowl."

Michael Stewart/Getty Images for alice + olivia
Katie Holmes

The actress strikes a pose at the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet fall 2022 presentation.

Michael Stewart/Getty Images for alice + olivia
Nicky Hilton

The pregnant socialite visits the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet fall 2022 presentation.

BFA
Tayshia Adams & Lea Michele

 

The two appear together at the alice + olivia by Stacey Bendet fall 2022 presentation.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Christian Siriano & Anika Noni Rose

The designer appears with the actress at his fall/winter 2022 show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Alicia Silverstone, Susan Sarandon & Drew Barrymore

The three pose together at the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2022 show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Danielle Brooks & Hannah Waddingham

The Orange Is the New Black alum and Ted Lasso star sit front row at the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2022 show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Anna Chlumsky

The Veep star strikes a pose at the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2022 show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
MJ Rodriguez

The star appears at the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2022 show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Christian Siriano
Symone

The star wears lime green to the Christian Siriano fall/winter 2022 show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for CHRISTIAN COWAN
Tan France

The Queer Eye fashion star rocked pink trousers, snakeskin footwear and a neon orange top worn under a zip-up jacket for Christian Cowan's New York Fashion Week show.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for CHRISTIAN COWAN
Batsheva Haart

The My Unorthodox Life star attended the Christian Cowan Fall 2022 show in a shimmering cutout dress.

Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
Amanda Seyfried

On Wednesdays she wears pink. But on Thursday, Feb. 10, the actress wore an Oscar de la Renta suit to a dinner at L'Avenue at Saks.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Tyler Cameron

Is The Bachelorette alum here for the right reasons? If those reasons include enjoying The Daily Front Row's 20th Anniversary New York Fashion Week Party on Feb. 10, then we think so!

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Shanina Shaik

The model not only attended The Daily Front Row's 20th Anniversary New York Fashion Week Party on Feb. 10, but she also graced the magazine's cover.

Gregory Pace/Shutterstock
Maye Musk

She turned heads in this white Prabal Gurung suit at The Daily Front Row's 20th Anniversary New York Fashion Week Party on Feb. 10.

