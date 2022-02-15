Nikki Bella Is "Praying" for "Good News" Amid Artem Chigvintsev's Pneumonia Battle

Watch : Nikki Bella Talks Wedding Details & "AGT: Extreme"

Nikki Bella is holding out hope.

The Total Bellas star stopped by E! News' Daily Pop on Tuesday, Feb. 15, making sure to share an update on her fiancé Artem Chigvintsev's health after he abruptly left the Dancing With the Stars tour last month, citing a medical issue that he later revealed was pneumonia.

"He is doing better," Nikki revealed. "We are hoping to find good news today. He still has pneumonia and so they've had to change antibiotics."

She continued, "It's just something we've been going through that we didn't think we would, so we're just praying that he gets good news today and that his lungs are strong."

The pro dancer expressed a similar sentiment nearly two weeks ago. "Hi everyone, just wanted to give you a little update on my wellbeing," Artem said in an Instagram Story on Feb. 3. "So, I had another X-ray done yesterday, and it came back still positive for pneumonia, so I just got another set of antibiotics. This is of course number two."