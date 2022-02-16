Here's Your First Look at the Below Deck Down Under Trailer (and the Sexy New Captain)

Watch : What We've Learned About Yachting From "Below Deck"

Say G'Day to the "annoyingly good-looking" crew of Below Deck Down Under.

E! News can exclusively reveal the very first look at the newest location in the Below Deck franchise, set to premiere Thursday, Mar. 17 on Peacock.

The thrilling trailer, set in Australia's tropical Whitsunday Islands and Great Barrier Reef, promises wild guests aboard the M/Y Thalassa, stunning scenery, steamy boatmances and one fine captain (or as one crew member puts it, "Captain is just hot!").

Even the guests this season can't help but flirt with Captain Jason Chambers. One female guest tries to hit on Chambers during a themed costume party by asking seductively, "Pirates are looking for gold, right? What are you looking for?" LOL!

Below Deck Down Under also marks the return of a Below Deck Mediterranean veteran, Aesha Scott, who announces in the sneak peek, "I'm the Chief Stew now, bitches!"

The crew also lets loose without guests on board and some even give in to boatmances.

In addition to lots of partying and good times, the preview promises plenty of drama too. Chef Ryan McKeown has had it with one group of high-maintenance guests in the trailer as he complains, "Don't really care what they think anymore, I'm ready to just get them off the boat."