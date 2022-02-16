Darcey & Stacey's Darcey Silva Reveals How She Really Feels About Jesse & Jeniffer

Watch : 2021 WILDEST Reality TV Moments: "KUWTK," "Real Housewives" & More

Are Jesse Meester and Jeniffer Tarazona just trying to stay relevant with their relationship? Jesse's ex Darcey Silva seems to think so.

The Darcey & Stacey star sounded off on the 90 Day Fiancé: The Single Life couple in the Feb. 16 episode of Acast's Reality Gays with Matt Marr and Jake Anthony podcast. In the episode, which E! News exclusively obtained early, Darcey claimed that Jesse and Jeniffer "both want to be influencers."

However, Darcey isn't ruling out the pair, guessing that this relationship "might last a while."

"They both have a little bit of a 'control' mindset for themselves and for each other," she continued. "She wants what he has and he wants what she has!"

Admittedly, Darcey has "never really watched a full season" of Jesse and Jeniffer's show, sharing, "I think I saw the commercial and the trailer where they were like biting back towards the other cast members."