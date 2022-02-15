13 Early Presidents’ Day Deals From Kate Spade Surprise That You Don’t Want To Miss

Kate Spade Surprise has early Presidents' Day deals on bags, shoes, accessories and more. Shop early to save up to 75% off sitewide!

By Kristine Fellizar Feb 15, 2022 10:43 PMTags
When you think Presidents' Day sales, you're probably thinking beds, mattresses and other home goods. While we don't disagree that it's a perfect time to shop for those things, those aren't the only good deals out there. In fact, everything on Kate Spade Surprise is up to 75% off, and that includes their brand new spring styles. So if you're in the market for some chic new bags, accessories, clothing and more, take advantage of these early Presidents' Day deals before something you love sells out. 

We love Kate Spade Surprise for their discounts on top of discounts. If you didn't already know, they have amazing 24-Hour Deals where you can save big on something new each day. Today the Harlow Wallet on a String, which is originally $239, is on sale for just $59. That's $30 less than its usual sale price. 

Whether you're shopping for totes, satchels, dresses or jewelry, there's something for everyone. Check out some of our favorite deals from Kate Spade Surprise below. 

The Best Deals from J.Crew's Early Presidents' Day Sale

Kate Spade Laurel Reese Satchel

The gorgeous Laurel Reese satchel wins all the points from us and Kate Spade Surprise shoppers a well. In fact, it has over 1,500 five-star reviews which isn't something you see here often. It's one of those bags that look cute and compact but can surprisingly fit a water bottle, a notebook, your phone and more. It comes in five colors including black, cherry and enchanted green.

$399
$139
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Darcy Large Slim Bifold Wallet

In the market for a new wallet, we recommend the Darcy large slim bifold. It can fit a lot with its 12 credit card slots, ID window and four slip pockets, but it's not too big that it won't fit into smaller bags. It's originally $179, but it's on sale today for $59. It's a great value considering it's the type of wallet that will last you a long time.

$179
$59
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Dana Tote

Kate Spade's Dana tote was made for spring. It features an 11-inch handle drop, front zip and back zip pockets, a top zip closure and a super cute flower accessory. You can get this in black, white, olive or grey.

$359
$99
Kate Spade Surprise

Disney x Kate Spade New York Minnie Mouse AirPod Pro Case

This ultra-cute new addition to the Kate Spade Surprise outlet section is a must-have for Disney fans. It was made to fit an AirPod Pro, and the dog clip key ring is perfect for clipping onto your go-to Kate Spade bag.

$65
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Harlow Wallet on a String

This is the perfect little bag to carry around when you're out and about. It's perfectly sized to fit the essentials like cash, cards and your phone. It's originally $239, but it's on sale today for just $59.

$239
$59
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Leila Medium Flap Blackpack

You can't go wrong with a backpack, especially one as cute as this. Kate Spade's Leila backpack is roomy enough to fit an iPad, phone and more. It's also so chic, you'll always look fashionable when you wear this. It comes in black, light pistachio and warm gingerbread. It's listed as $400, but right now it's on sale for $139. Such a great deal!

$399
$139
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade All Wrapped Up In Pearls Drop Earrings

We're all wrapped up in these pretty large pearl earrings from Kate Spade. It's classy, sophisticated and a total compliment-getter. Right now it's on sale for $25.

$69
$25
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Infinite Medium Camera Bag

There's a lot to love about the infinite medium camera bag. For one, there's the interlocking spades on the front which are so cute. We also love how the strap is on the thicker side, making this more comfortable to wear all day. It's also a really great price at $79.

$228
$79
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Monica Satchel

This classy satchel is a timeless piece you can wear for years to come. It features a 22-inch strap drop, so it can be worn as a crossbody. It's also made with Kate Spade's soft pebbled leather and lined with the two way Spade jacquard. It's a Kate Spade shopper-favorite with tons of five-star reviews. It comes in four colors including black and pink ruby.

$359
$129
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Monica Crossbody

If you like the style of the bag above but you're thinking to yourself that you don't need another large satchel, check out the more compact Monica crossbody. It's about seven inches tall and 9.5 inches wide. It comes in four colors, and it's on sale for $89.

$279
$89
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Laurel Way Greer Crossbody

Kate Spade's Laurel Way Greer crossbody is another fan fave with over 1,200 five-star reviews. It's sleek, sophisticated and the attached chain makes it stand out above the rest. According to one shopper, it's a purse that gets a ton of compliments. The colors it comes in are also super cute. We love the light pink which is perfect for spring. 

$299
$109
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Tango Slide Sandals

Sandal season will be here before you know it, and you'll be glad you have this pair of flirty pink slides in your wardrobe. According to reviewers, these are not only cute, they're also really comfortable.

$148
$59
Kate Spade Surprise

Kate Spade Marti Large Tote

Head back to work in style with the sophisticated Marti tote. It's large enough to fit a laptop, a tablet, a water bottle and more, and the spade detail in the front totally sells it for us. It's originally $459, but you can get it today for $179.

$459
$179
Kate Spade Surprise

Looking for other early Presidents' Day deals to shop? Check out Wayfair's Presidents' Day 2022 Sale Is On & Here Are the 15 Best Deals.

